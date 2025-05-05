This Thunderbolt 5 docking station can power four 8K monitors (in theory) - but it will come with a very expensive price tag
Internal fan helps with cooling, but may cause noise issues
- Anker's docking station's ultra-fast Thunderbolt 5 supports up to 120 Gbps for video and data transfer
- Includes HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1, but only one video port works natively at once
- Two extra Thunderbolt ports let you connect 8K monitors
Anker has introduced a new laptop docking station that uses a primary Thunderbolt 5 connection to the host machine, along with two additional Thunderbolt ports for peripherals such as 8K monitors.
Thunderbolt 5 offers backward compatibility with earlier Thunderbolt and USB standards and supports up to 120Gbps bandwidth under optimal conditions, so a single cable handles data, power, and video, helping reduce desktop cable clutter.
MiniMachines reports the dock targets users who need extensive I/O flexibility, supporting high-resolution multi-monitor setups and a wide range of peripherals.
Multiple connectivity options
The dock includes a range of connectivity options: 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and SDXC card readers.
It also features HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 outputs, although only one can be used at a time for native video output unless additional monitors are connected via Thunderbolt or USB protocols.
The external power supply is rated at 180 watts, with up to 140 watts delivered to a connected laptop - ideal for powering devices while handling demanding workloads, all without a separate charger.
A subtle LED ring on the top edge provides status feedback. The dock is housed in a sandblasted aluminum chassis, though passive cooling alone isn’t sufficient - so a compact internal fan is included.
While fan-based cooling is common in mini PCs, prolonged use could lead to issues like fan misalignment or increased noise.
The dock also does not appear to be user-serviceable, which could be a drawback for users concerned with maintenance or long-term durability.
Priced at €419 (about $474), it’s not the most budget-friendly option, but it may appeal to users seeking a premium, all-in-one docking solution for high-end displays and performance-focused peripherals.
