Cyber Monday gaming deals 2023 - early deals and what we expect to see

With Black Friday gaming deals on the horizon, Cyber Monday is also rapidly approaching. This annual sale on the Monday following the Black Friday weekend is a great chance to pick up some of the latest and greatest gaming gadgets or hardware for less. If you’re not in the know, or just need a quick reminder, Black Friday 2023 kicks off on November 24 with Cyber Monday then taking place on November 27.

We’re nearing the third year of the current console generation, meaning that we expect to see plenty of great savings on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. With a potential Nintendo Switch successor on the way, it’s also quite likely that Nintendo's hybrid handheld will receive some fantastic deals. In addition to console discounts and plenty of bundle offers, we expect loads of discounts on accessories including gaming headsets, controllers, internal storage solutions, gaming chairs, and more.

This handy Cyber Monday page contains everything that you need to know about this late-November sale period, including a mix of expert buying advice from yours truly (and the rest of the TechRadar Gaming team) and an ever-evolving roundup of the very latest gaming deals.

Cyber Monday gaming deals in the US

Nintendo Switch Console - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $299.99 at Amazon

A brilliant value bundle: Nintendo generally rolls out a couple fantastic bundles just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, you can bag a Nintendo Switch console, a 3 month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, and a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for a saving compared to buying everything individually. Price check: GameStop - $299.99 | Walmart - $299.99

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - While you would have to install your own heatsink with the previous model on the PS5, this more up-to-date version comes with one pre-installed for added convenience. This is also the lowest price we've ever seen for this model on Amazon.

Seagate Storage expansion card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB: was $219.99 now $149 at Amazon

Save $70 - This is one of your only options if you want to expand the storage capacity of your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console. Roughly $20 above it's lowest-ever price, pick one up now or keep a close eye for further discounts over the Cyber Monday period. Price Check: Best Buy - $149.99 | Walmart - $149

Xbox Wireless Controller - Electric Volt: was $64.99 now $55.99 at Amazon

Save $9 - What's not to love about this neon yellow Xbox Wireless Controller controller? This is one of the lowest prices that we've seen for the Electric Volt colorway, beating the latest Prime Day discount, making it a great choice if you want something bright. Price Check: Walmart - $59 | Target - $64.99

GTPlayer Gaming Chair: was $249.99 now $99.99 at Walmart

Save $150 - If you're after a new gaming chair this Cyber Monday, this early deal lets you score one of GTPlayer's best gaming chairs at a huge discount. At just shy of $100, there's very little to complain about with this comfy gaming throne. Price check: Amazon - $99.99

SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset: was $69.99 now $38 at Amazon

Save $32 - This early deal lets you pick up a brilliant budget headset at an even more affordable price. This particular model is compatible with a wide range of platforms, including all major console, mobile, and PC. Price check: SteelSeries - $69.99 | Walmart - $65.32

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core gaming headset: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Another brilliant budget headset at an even further discounted price, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core is a great choice for PlayStation and Xbox players. There are two alternate versions to choose from, one for each console, which are both subject to this discount. Price check: HP - $39.99

CRUA 27" 165Hz/180Hz Curved Gaming Monitor: was $229.99 now $135.59 at Walmart

Save $94 - With a high refresh rate and 1m/s response time, this swanky curved monitor ticks all the boxes for competitive gaming. At an almost $100 discount, this is a fantastic price for a superb PC display. Price check: Amazon - $139.99

Cyber Monday gaming deals in the UK

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB: was £101 now £79.99 at Amazon

Save £21 - A formidable saving for one of the best PS5 compatible SSDs. The 1TB capacity will double the storage of your console and this model includes a heatsink already installed, removing the need to fit your own. Price check: Ebuyer - £89.99

Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset: was £199 now £119 at Amazon

Save £80 - We expect the Sony Inzone H7 headset to receive a pretty hefty discount when Black Friday and Cyber Monday come round but, with of saving of £75, this is still a great early deal. Price check: Sony - £169

Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle: was £489.99 now £455.79 at Amazon

Save £34 - Containing an Xbox Series X and a copy of Forza Horizon 5, this is a great chance to pick up a brand new console and start your library right out of the box. As this is currently selling for below the price of an Xbox Series X on its own, this is an essential pick if you're buying for the first time. Price Check: Currys - £489