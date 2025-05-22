This massive Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 discount could mean you won't even need to bother with Memorial Day sales

If you were planning on waiting for the Memorial Day sales to shop for a new Xbox controller, you might be able to cut that weight short with today's deal.

That's because Microsoft's official Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is currently enjoying an excellent discount over at Amazon. Right now, you can purchase the popular premium gamepad for $159 (was $199.99) at Amazon.

That's not quite the lowest rate we've ever seen for the Elite Series 2 (it dropped to a staggering $119.99 over last year's Black Friday event), but this is still well worth checking out if you're keen to shop for a luxury controller for less.

Today's best Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 deal

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is one of the earliest examples of a premium pad from the last couple of console generations. Originally launching in 2019 - a full year before the Xbox Series X|S consoles released - it wowed at the time with its luxurious build quality. Not to mention additions like remappable back buttons, swappable sticks and d-pad and custom button profile creation.

These are all things we take for granted today, and indeed, many of the best Xbox controllers offer similar feature sets for less. However, the Elite Series 2 remains a favorite thanks to its exceptional build quality and out-of-the-box, no-fuss compatibility with both Xbox consoles and PC.

