If you're the kind of Xbox Series X|S player who constantly has to delete old games to make room for the latest releases, then this Prime Day deal for the 2TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card could be something you'll want to check out. Right now, it's plummeted to $208.99 (was $359.99) at Amazon.
If that's a bit much, there's also an Amazon Prime Day deal for the 1TB Seagate Xbox card. That's coming in at $123.49 (was $159.99) at Amazon. A slimmer discount overall, but still significantly less than the 2TB variant. Both do command high price tags even when on sale, but if you command a large library of Xbox games, it's a purchase that goes a long way.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card
If you're sick of running out of storage space on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, then Seagate's expansion card is a worthwhile investment - allowing you to store even more of those massive Xbox games without resorting to constant deletion.
If the 2TB card is a bit much, you might also want to consider the 1TB alternative, which is significantly cheaper during the Prime Day sale.
We consider the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card to be among the best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories. Is it the flashiest piece of kit out there? Certainly not, but as we stated in our review, it's a nigh-on essential accessory that can seriously bolster the amount of storage on your Xbox Series X or Series S console. It's ideal for those who have a large game library - be that physical or digital via Xbox Game Pass.
