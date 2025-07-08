If you're the kind of Xbox Series X|S player who constantly has to delete old games to make room for the latest releases, then this Prime Day deal for the 2TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card could be something you'll want to check out. Right now, it's plummeted to $208.99 (was $359.99) at Amazon.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

If that's a bit much, there's also an Amazon Prime Day deal for the 1TB Seagate Xbox card. That's coming in at $123.49 (was $159.99) at Amazon. A slimmer discount overall, but still significantly less than the 2TB variant. Both do command high price tags even when on sale, but if you command a large library of Xbox games, it's a purchase that goes a long way.

Not in the US or the UK? Jump to Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card deals in your region.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card

We consider the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card to be among the best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories. Is it the flashiest piece of kit out there? Certainly not, but as we stated in our review, it's a nigh-on essential accessory that can seriously bolster the amount of storage on your Xbox Series X or Series S console. It's ideal for those who have a large game library - be that physical or digital via Xbox Game Pass.

More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals