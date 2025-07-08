If you're an avid gamer, it's pretty easy to fill up your PlayStation 5's internal storage, particular given the file sizes of many AAA games these days. Picking up an internal SSD can help alleviate some of the symptoms of this console-based claustrophobia but some of the larger sizes don't run cheap. Lucky for you then that you can currently buy the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD with Heatsink at Amazon for $275.49 (was $384.99).

If you can't quite stretch to that, don't worry: there are Amazon Prime Day deals available on the other sizes of this SSD too. The 1TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD with Heatsink has been reduced down to $94.99 (was $139.99) at Amazon, while the 2TB model has been slashed to $149.99 (was $209.99) at Amazon. And for anyone shopping in the UK, there's great offers where you are, with both the 1TB and the 4TB SSDs seeing hefty reductions.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung 990 PRO SSD with Heatsink

We weren't messing around in our Samsung 990 Pro SSD review when we handed it five stars. These internal SSDs offer lightning fast speeds that outstripped pretty much every other PCIe 4.0 SSD we'd then tested.

They're also super-reliable, particularly when paired with the heatsink these models provide, and offer genuinely decent capacities for maxing out your Playstation 5's storage. One of the few things we criticized at the time were their high prices, something these deals handily slash.

Xbox Series X gamer? Don't worry: we've still got some great deals for you, like this monumental deal for the 2TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card. And if you're in the market for a new console, make sure your check out our Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live blog.

