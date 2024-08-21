Pre-orders are live for the new Xbox Series X and S consoles - including that gorgeous Galaxy Black 2TB machine

Xbox has announced that pre-orders of the new variants of the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles - the ones revealed earlier this at the Xbox Summer Showcase 2024 - are going live today (August 21, 2024).

And yes, that includes the best of the bunch: the beautiful new Galaxy Black Special Edition 2TB Xbox Series X.

These new consoles go some way to fill out Xbox's hardware lineup this generation, offering more ways to jump into Team Green's ecosystem with a console that'll best fit your needs.

In brief, the main advancements and differences with these variants are boosts to storage on the Series S and Galaxy Black Series X models, and the offer of an all-digital, disc-less experience on the powerful Series X (in white for the first time).

You can see the key details below and the best places to place your pre-order for each, and we'll add more links and details when listings appear.

New Xbox Series X and S console pre-orders

Xbox Series X - 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition: $599.99 at Best Buy

We think this is a banger of a console edition and really shines in the new sparkly colorway and design. It's more expensive than the 1TB console, but it also has that larger SSD and a limited edition aesthetic. This also comes with a glorious matching controller that has a Velocity Green back case. Price check: $599.99 - Microsoft Store UK price: £549.99 - Microsoft Store

Xbox Series S - 1TB Robot White: $349.99 at Best Buy

Previously limited to a black colorway only, the 1TB variant of the Series S is one of our favorite current-gen models (especially when it's on sale) as it offers incredible value for money for those looking for an Xbox Game Pass machine. UK price: £299.99 - Microsoft Store

Xbox Series X 1TB All Digital Robot White: $449.99 at Best Buy

If you've wanted the most performant console in terms of sheer power, or always wanted Xbox's full-fat machine, but also prefer digital gaming then this is the solution! Xbox now offers a fully digital Series X which contains all the same hardware as a disc-drive-based predecessor. UK price: £429.99 - Microsoft Store

(Image credit: Microsoft/Xbox)

If you've been waiting for a new, different edition of the Xbox Series X console that's a bit special, or something that has a larger SSD for more games, then now is a great time to pre-order and jump in.

