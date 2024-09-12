Where to buy the PS5 Pro disc drive and PS5 vertical stand

If you're excited by the PS5 Pro, you may now be looking to buy a PS5 Pro disc drive and purchase a PS5 vertical stand ahead of time to go with the premium console later this year.

While PS5 Pro pre-orders haven't begun yet, we already know that the PS5 Pro begins life as an all-digital console, so you'll need to add both the disc drive and vertical stand separately - they are not part of the PS5 Pro specs by default.

With interest in the PS5 Pro hard to judge fully at this early stage, we are starting to see fluctuation in stock levels of both these add-ons which might indicate folks are getting their houses in order before the console launches.

To make your search easier, we're checking all the major retailers for stock and availability and providing the best and most direct link below as well as an overview of prices of both no matter where you are in the world at the bottom of this article.

Where to buy a PS5 Pro disc drive in the US

PS5 Pro disc drive: Check stock at Amazon

Sadly, Amazon seems to has run dry for now after an explosion of interest - but stock will surely return to the retail behemoth so keep checking this link.

PS5 Pro disc drive: $79.99 at Walmart

Walmart has got stock and is probably our top pick for where to buy the PS5 Pro disc drive right now. Other big retailers have fallen by the wayside though, so it might be worth striking while the iron is hot!

PS5 Pro disc drive: Check stock at Best Buy

Unfortunately, Best Buy has seen its stock run out with a recent surge of interest, but we expect the retailer to get more soon given its record with PS5 gear.

PS5 Pro disc drive: Check stock at Target

Given the rise in recent interest in the disc drive, Target too has seen its stock depleted! Check back there with this link though for when it (hopefully) returns.

PS5 Pro disc drive: $79.99 at GameStop

Your next best option at time of writing is heading to video game specialist GameStop which currently has steady stock.

PS5 Pro disc drive: $79.99 at PlayStation Direct

You can also go straight to the source and bag your PS5 Pro disc drive from PlayStation Direct which we would wager will have betted on demand going up recently...

Where to buy a PS5 Pro disc drive in the UK

PS5 Pro disc drive: Check stock at Amazon

Stock has gone from Amazon UK right now, but it'll surely be back - here's the link to check regularly if you want to get the disc drive before the PS5 Pro's launch.

PS5 Pro disc drive: £99.99 at Argos

In the conspicuous absence of the big online retailer in the UK, Argos is a strong place to start your search and pick up the disc drive from.

PS5 Pro disc drive: £99.99 at Very

Very is a somewhat underrated retailer for gaming gear still, but is a good pick for snagging a PS5 Pro disc drive from right now in the UK.

PS5 Pro disc drive: £99.99 at Currys

Currys is a strong option too in the UK at time of writing with online stock, and many stores that might have stock or delivery options close to you too.

PS5 Pro disc drive: £99.85 at ShopTo

ShopTo is known for offering decent PS5 bundles and deals, and the retailer has stock of the disc drive too - plus you can save a whole 14 pence by getting one from here.

PS5 Pro disc drive: Check stock at EE

There's currently no stock at the EE Store but it's worth checking regularly as it was listing the disc drive for two pounds less than RRP when in stock.

PS5 Pro disc drive: £99.99 at Game

Video game specialist retailer Game has stock but beware of the shipping charge of a minimum of £4.99 which takes the price of the disc drive up a bit compared to other UK retailers.

PS5 Pro disc drive: £99.99 at PlayStation Direct

PlayStation Direct has stock of the disc drive for you, and it might well be the place that holds stock the longest too, given they may have planned for UK demand to rise with the PS5 Pro announcement.

Where to buy a PS5 vertical stand in the US

PS5 vertical stand: $29.94 at Amazon

The easiest place to start is at Amazon which currently has readily-available stock of the vertical stand right now.

PS5 vertical stand: $29.94 at Walmart

Or you could opt for Walmart for the PS5 vertical stand and save 5 whole cents in the process!

PS5 vertical stand: $29.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy is a great place to pre-order any gaming gear given the delivery and collection options you'll get if you're near a store. Stock is available here!

PS5 vertical stand: $18.99 at GameStop (pre-owned)

While the PS5 vertical stand is available from GameStop right now, it looks like it's only in a pre-owned condition. Be aware of this if you choose to shop here.

PS5 vertical stand: $29.99 at PlayStation Direct

Once again, straight to the source could be the best play here with PlayStation Direct offering solid stock levels right now.

PS5 vertical stand: Check stock at Target

If you prefer to shop at Target, you'll have to keep checking this link with stock currently unavailable.

Where to buy a PS5 vertical stand in the UK

PS5 vertical stand: £23.98 at EE Store

Coming in clutch and offering the lowest price we can find is the EE Store, no less. Pick the stand up here for the lowest UK retailer price going.

PS5 vertical stand: £24.95 at Amazon

Ol' reliable Amazon has stock available of the stand and is an easy recommendation for a UK retailer to get your accessory from right now.

PS5 vertical stand: £24.99 at Very

Offering readily available stock Very is a fine place to get gaming gear like the PS5 vertical stand from right now.

PS5 vertical stand: £24.99 at Argos

With multiple pick-up points across the country, getting the vertical stand from Argos could be very simple and very immediate.

PS5 vertical stand: £24.99 at Currys

Currys is another fine place to get the vertical stand from and will offer a bunch of delivery or collection options too.

PS5 vertical stand: £24.99 at The Game Collection

Now that Game doesn't do loyalty points anymore, The Game Collection is a fine place to go if you want a bit more out of your gaming purchases nowadays - and it has stock of the vertical stand right now.

PS5 vertical stand: £24.85 at ShopTo

Once again offering you the chance to save 14 whole pence off the retail price, ShopTo is offering stock of the vertical stand.

PS5 vertical stand: £24.99 at Game

Video game specialist store Game has stock of the stand but once again beware of the minimum postage fee of £4.99.

PS5 vertical stand: £24.99 at PlayStation Direct

Going straight to the source may be a safe play here with the vertical stand being readily available at PS Driect UK.

Stock and prices across the rest of the world

If you're not in the UK or US, the below tool will also show the latest and lowest prices wherever you are for both the disc drive and the vertical stand.

