Where to pre-order the PS5 Chroma Collection DualSense controllers and console covers: the best links to bookmark now

If you need to know the best tactic for pre-ordering the PS5 Chroma Collection DualSense controllers or console covers, then we're here to help.

The PS5 Chroma Collection of DualSense controllers and console cover plates were announced at the recent Sony State of Play on September 24, 2024, in which the products got a very flashy and iridescent trailer showing them off.

These are some of the coolest-looking DualSenses and console covers, we think. As a result, we predict that interest will be high and folks will need to get in position early to buy a Chroma Collection DualSense or face plate.

With pre-orders beginning on October 3, it marks an addition to an incredibly busy time for new PlayStation 5 hardware and accessories, with PS5 Pro pre-orders and PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders going live this very week (September 26).

Anyway, we're seasoned and hardened by the PS5's launch so know a thing or two about getting your hands on in-demand gaming hardware so are here to help you get in position early and have collated the most helpful links we can find ahead of the Chroma Collection's launch for you to bookmark.

Listing pages aren't live yet for the PS5 Chroma Collection but these links are worth a bookmark to come back to, and we'll be updating them for the specific pages, and adding any more information, as soon as we can.

Where to pre-order the PS5 Chroma Collection DualSenses

Where to pre-order the Chroma Collection Dualsenses in the US

Check PlayStation Direct

The best place to start your hunt for the Chroma DualSenses is straight at the source on October 3 with PlayStation Direct.

Check Amazon

We hope Amazon will get in on the action with the Chroma DualSense controllers so start with this link and we'll update this as and when we get more info.

Check Walmart

If you prefer to shop at Walmart then we're hoping this retail giant will start to list the DualSenses on the page we've linked here.

Check Best Buy

Best Buy has long been a reliable player in the PlayStation hardware and accessory game so we think it'll be listing the controllers for pre-order in the near future here.

Check at GameStop

If you enjoy shopping for gaming gear at Game Stop then here's the link we'd bookmark there - we're hopeful the video game specialist retailer will be a robust option on pre-order day.

Where to pre-order the Chroma Collection Dualsenses in the UK

Check PlayStation Direct

As in the US, those in the UK looking for the Chroma DualSense controllers should absolutely head to PS Direct as their first port of call, and keep a close eye on the listing pages via this link ahead of time.

Check Amazon

We're hopeful of Amazon getting involved with Chroma DualSense pre-orders when the time comes, though aren't certain of it. Worth bookmarking in case though.

Check Very

If the PS5 Chroma DualSense controllers are going to be anywhere at retailer Very, then this is the page they'll appear on - bookmark this and keep checking back in the run-up to launch.

Check Currys

UK-favorite electronics retailer might be one to watch for PS5 Chroma DualSense pre-orders. And if Currys does stock them, you'll find them on this page.

Check Game

Game has had a mixed bag of repute among UK players in recent months and years, but the retailer still has a record of getting exclusivity on limited edition gaming gear so is absolutely worth bookmarking for the Chroma controllers.

Where to pre-order the PS5 Chroma Collection console covers

Where to pre-order the PS5 Chroma Collection console covers in the US

Check PlayStation Direct

Once again, if you're keen on nailing down the console covers of the Chroma Collection, then heading over to PlayStation Direct is the best place to start.

Check Amazon

There are no guarantees with Amazon and limited edition gear, but this page is worth bookmarking and regularly checking to see if the mega-retailer will have the new plates.

Check Walmart

Walmart might be worth a check for the Chroma console covers, but we're not fully convinced on this one come launch. As with the other retailers, absolutely worth a bookmark in advance though.

Check Best Buy

Best Buy is a reliable stockist of all things PLayStation hardware so we're including a link to that retailer in the event that stock becomes available there. Worth regularly checking in the run-up to October 3.

Check at GameStop

GameStop is the video game specialist retailer to keep an eye on in case it gets some stock of the Chroma console covers. Here's hoping it does!

Where to pre-order the PS5 Chroma Collection console covers in the UK

Check PlayStation Direct

UK console cover shoppers should definitely head over to PlayStation Direct as a first port of call come October 3. Here's the best link to get you going.

Check Amazon

We're not sure if Amazon UK will get the Chroma PS5 face plates, but keep checking this link and hoping that it does - it'd be mighty convenient if so.

Check Very

Absolutely worth throwing into the mix, Very has been a reliable source of PlayStation pre-orders and hardware during this generation.

Check Currys

Currys can be a worthy contender when it comes to PlayStation hardware pre-orders and launches so is worth keeping within arm's reach. We're not sure about it getting limited edition items, but it's worth a go!

Check Game

Among the retailers away from PlayStation Direct, Game has secured some exclusivity when it comes to console covers and other limited edition gear, so this link is definitely worth bookmarking in the run up to the pre-order date.

Where to pre-order the Chroma Collection - FAQs

How much will the PS5 Chroma Collection DualSenses and console covers be? All three PS5 Chroma DualSense colorways will be priced at $79.99 / £69.99. The Chroma PS5 Slim console covers come in cheaper and have a list price of $64.99 / £54.99.

When do the PS5 Chroma Collection pre-orders start? You'll be able to pre-order the Chroma Collection starting October 3 at PS Direct and other participating retailers. It's worth noting that the start time on this day will be 10am ET, and 10am local time around the world. It's worth noting that the Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo accessories launch on November 7, 2024, and the Chroma Teal items launch later on January 23, 2025.

