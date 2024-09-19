Where to pre-order the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection consoles and accessories: the best links to bookmark

If you need to know where to pre-order the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection of consoles and accessories then we are here to help. Having covered hardware launches and chased stock of in-demand items for years, we know how tough it can be to get your hands on what you want so are here to help with the best links to try at the most likely retailers ahead of time.

Sony has revealed this new batch of PS5 hardware to celebrate PlayStation's upcoming 30th birthday in early December. However, you won't have to wait that long for your chance to pre-order these extremely limited edition bits of gear. With only a small number of the products being made available for purchase, demand is likely to be incredibly high and competition will be fierce.

Finished in a brilliant retro gray color and channeling PS1-style aesthetics, the limited edition PS5 Pro bundle, PS5 Slim Digital Edition bundle, PlayStation Portal, DualSense Edge, and regular DualSense products are perfect for collectors and PlayStation enthusiasts. It's worth knowing from the off that there are only 12,300 units of the PS5 Pro bundle, and we also don't know any of the prices of these fabulous-looking bits of kit. That means we probably have to brace ourselves for some seriously high prices.

What's more the pre-orders for this special gear start on the same day that PS5 Pro pre-orders go live: September 26. There's a separate later pre-order date for the PS5 Slim Digital Edition bundle, however, which goes live on October 10. Anyway, let's get to it: while the exact pages aren't live yet, the below links will be the best ones to bookmark and check regularly for all the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection items.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders in the US

PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle: Check stock at PlayStation Direct

The biggest beast of them all, the mega PS5 Pro bundle is only going to be available at PS Direct. Given there's only going to be 12,300 of them, this is going to be the hottest ticket in town - but it'll likely cost a fortune oo, given the PS5 Pro is starting out life at $699.99.

PS5 Slim Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition bundle: Check stock at Amazon

If you're after the regular PS5 in the special edition livery then the PS5 Slim will be up for pre-order at multiple retailers with Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and PlayStation Direct also giving you options.

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition: Check stock at PlayStation Direct

Only available direct from the source, the slick and chich PlayStation Portal is one I'm eyeing up and would love to add to my collection.

DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition: Check stock at Amazon

This is the product that will likely be the one that will grab a lot of interest given it's going to be a single-item purchase, and hopefully also available at multiple retailers elsewhere such as Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and of course PlayStation Direct.

DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition: Check stock at PlayStation Direct

Only available from PS Direct, the DualSense Edge is a $200 controller, so brace yourself for a price comfortably higher than that for this beaut of a limited edition version.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders in the UK

PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle: Check stock at PlayStation Direct UK

As in the US, the behemoth that is the PlayStation 5 Pro bundle will only be available from PlayStation Direct. This is the link to use to bookmark ahead of pre-orders.

PS5 Slim Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition bundle: Check stock at Amazon UK

This will go live later than the rest of the collection, on October 10, but will hopefully be at multiple retailers. We'd start with Amazon but keep links to Very, Argos, Currys, Game, and PlayStation Direct close by too.

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition: Check stock at PlayStation Direct UK

In the UK, the Portal is another product that'll only be available straight from the source at PlayStation Direct. The Portal is a £200 accessory, so be prepared for an extra limited edition price bump to take it higher.

DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition: Check stock at Amazon UK

Hopefully on the cards to be available at numerous retailers, we're plumping for Amazon UK to be the best bet in the first instance. Keep the likes of Very, Argos, Currys, Game, and PS Direct (of course) to hand too though for this one.

DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition: Check stock at PlayStation Direct UK

The premium pro version of the DualSense controller in this chic limited edition colorway will also only be available at PlayStation Direct in the UK so this is the link to use.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Edition pre-orders: what's included?

The two console bundles include a variety of different bits and bobs so it pays to know what you're getting and can expect should be eyeing up a pre-order.

The PS5 Pro 30th ANniversary Limited Edition bundle includes 30th Anniversary Limite Edition variants of the following:

PS5 Pro console (including vertical stand)

DualSense Edge controller

DualSense controller

DualSense charging station

Console Cover for a Disc Drive (the disc drive itself is sold separately

It also bags you some separate collector's items in the form of the following:

An original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

A PlayStation sticker

Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)

A PlayStation Paperclip

Elsewhere, the PlayStation Portal, the DualSense Edge, and the regular DualSense items are all standalone products with no added extras.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Edition pre-orders: FAQs

How much will the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection items cost?

In short, we don't know how much PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection items are going to cost. At time of writing, Sony has not included that information in the official blog post that revealed the gear, so we're left scratching our heads a little.

However, given we know the prices of the regular editions of all the hardware items when sold normally, we can start to paint a pretty expensive picture for a lot of what's on offer.

For example, the new PS5 Pro machine is a premium console and will cost $699.99 / £699.99 (around AU$1,052.99) in its most basic form when it launches later this year. Throw in a $70 DualSense controller, a $200 DualSense Edge, a $30 Charging Station, and a disc drive cover too, and this will easily come to somewhere in the region of, if not north of, $1,000 - and that's before you even add the sprinkling of Limited Edition-ness over the top of everything.

When do PlayStation 30th Anniversary Edition pre-orders go live?

Pre-orders of the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection start on September 26. This will be at PlayStaton Direct and for the PS5 Pro bundle, DualSense, DualSense Edge, and PlayStation Portal items.

On October 10, the PS5 Slim bundle will be available to pre-order direct from PS Direct as well as participating retailers.