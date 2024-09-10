PS5 Pro pre-order predictions – when and where they could start, plus the latest rumors

PS5 Pro pre-orders could start very soon indeed now that Sony has confirmed a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation with Mark Cerny that's happening later today.

That means the mid-generation console upgrade will be hitting the virtual, and physical, shelves soon, and even though there's some noise about the PS5 Pro's place in gaming right now, it's likely to be a popular console. If you're half as excited as we are, then you'll likely be eyeing one up too.

We know a thing or two about huge tech launches, pre-order rushes, and trying to get your hands on the latest hot-ticket items - we're hardened veterans from the PS5 stock shortages of 2020 and 2021. Combine that with being huge PlayStation fans and gaming tech nerds, we reckon we know a thing or two about when PS5 Pro pre-orders are likely to start, how Sony could announce it, and, very importantly, where you'll be able to place a PlayStation 5 Pro pre-order when they go live.

As a result, we've combined all our experiences thus far into this page and will be laying all the rumors, hints, and our own predictions out to help you get into position for whenever the pre-orders drop. Rumors hint at pre-orders possibly going live this month (September), but we're still in very unconfirmed, rumor-filled waters.

Remember, it's not official yet, but we'll be using all our nous to help you prepare and then get a PS5 Pro pre-order when the time comes. Below you'll find some information on when they might drop, as well as all the best links to bookmark now ahead of the game.

When could PS5 Pro pre-orders start?

First things first, as of the morning of Tuesday, September 10, there is no official word from Sony about when PS5 Pro pre-orders will start. Instead, we can take a look at the past model and pattern the company has used when launching new hardware.

There's historical precedent for Sony announcing hardware in September with pre-orders going live the same month for a product launch in November. PS4 Pro pre-orders went live in September 2016 with the console actually releasing in November that year, for example. It seems a reasonable thing to think that Sony might follow something similar this time around.

There's also the matter of PlayStation's 30th anniversary to potentially factor in - could this date (December 3rd, when the PS1 first launched in Japan) be the perfect opportunity to launch or release the latest PlayStation console to join the family after a period of pre-orders? Perhaps, and it's as good a date as any to work backward from.

No matter how it shakes out, we're as keen as anyone to know when it's going to happen and will be updating this page with when PS5 Pro pre-orders go live as soon as we know.

Where will PS5 Pro pre-orders be? - US

Even though we don't know for sure when PS5 Pro pre-orders are beginning, there's no harm in identifying your best places to try when the time comes, well in advance. No one wants a repeat of the PS5 pre-order and launch phase, after all, with stock gone in moments and many left disappointed.

To help a little in negating that, we've herded up the best and most likely places you'll be able to score a PS5 Pro pre-order when the time comes, and the most helpful links going. We recommend bookmarking those, and checking back regularly, especially when pre-orders do go live.

Amazon

The biggest online retailer of them all is going to be the best place to start looking and bookmarking pages so here's the best link to use.

Walmart

Walmart will absolutely be getting on the action so use this link to get in position if this is your preferred retailer.

Best Buy

If you prefer to shop at Best Buy and potentially take advantage of the brick-and-mortar stores it has in its network, then keep this link handy from now on.

Target

Target also has a physical store network that can give you options, so this is another place to keep close by for when pre-orders go live.

GameStop

The game-specialist retailer is certainly worth a look when it comes to PS5 Pro pre-orders dropping.

PlayStation Direct

You can go straight to the source and look to bookmark PlayStation Direct if you'd prefer with Sony certain to put it front and center on its own storefront.

Where will PS5 Pro pre-orders be? - UK

Likewise, in the UK these are the sites and retailers where we think the PS5 Pro pre-orders will begin. Again, nothing has been confirmed yet but these retailers have frm for gaming hardware and for coming good in the UK when PS5 stock was at a premium years ago too.

Amazon UK

The mega-retailer will likely be the location of many folks' PS5 Pro pre-order efforts in the UK so here's a link to help facilitate that.

Very

Very has been stalwarts with recent PS5 hardware and accessories, and that's likely to be no different with PS5 Pro pre-orders.

Currys

The electrical retail giant will almost certainly be getting in on the PS5 Pro pre-order action when units become available, and could be handy for those looking to make use of the physical stores, too.

Argos

The PlayStation 5 Pro is almost certainly going to be up for pre-order at Argos when the time comes, so if you like to shop there, use this link as a starting point.

Game

It's rewards point scheme may have ended but we think Game will still be in the PS5 Pro pre-order game when the time comes.

PlayStation Direct

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 Pro will undoubtedly be at Sony's own storefront of PS Direct when the doors are opened so that'll be a reliable place to check regularly henceforth.