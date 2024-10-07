PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary pre-orders: where to bookmark and your best places to buy when pre-orders open

The second wave of PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition pre-orders will go live at non-PlayStation Direct retailers later this week on October 10, and we expect competition to be hot.

Technically, pre-orders remain open as we speak - however, we've not seen PlayStation Direct offer up any sign of a restock so the only possible retailer option is a non-starter right now. That's why it's so welcome that other retailers will be getting in on the action and offering everyone a second chance later this week.

While it didn't have quite the same pull as the mega PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle that flew off the shelves in minutes last time around, the PS5 Slim digital edition also sold out in the previous window at PS Direct. As a result, we expect it to be an in-demand product once again, among the wider PS5 Pro pre-orders and PlayStation 30th Anniversary pre-orders.

That's why we're here to help get you to where you need to be quickly. And don't forget you might be able to have a second bite of the 30th Anniversary DualSense pre-order cherry this week, and it might be handy to know where to buy a PS5 disc drive if you missed out last time to go with a PS5 Pro.

The good news is that even now, well ahead of the big day, some retailers have full, proper listing pages ready to be bookmarked. These are the ones we'd start with and we'll update those as quick links below along with a thorough rundown beneath each one. But anyway, let's cut to it; here are your best links to check and bookmark now.

PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition: cut to the chase

Price: $499.99 / £439.99

$499.99 / £439.99 Pre-order dates: September 26 (at PS Direct); October 10 (at other retailers)

September 26 (at PS Direct); October 10 (at other retailers) Release date: November 21

US quick links

UK quick links

PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition: £433.99 at PS Direct (out of stock)

Where to buy the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition in the US

$499.99 at PlayStation Direct (out of stock)

Sadly, the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary console is no longer in stock at PlayStation Direct, despite pre-orders for the machine being open; the console sold out on the first day of pre-orders at the end of September.

$499.99 at Walmart (starts October 10)

Walmart's listing page is up and ready to go ahead of pre-orders opening at non-PS Direct retailers later this week.

$499.99 at Best Buy (starts October 10)

Best Buy is also raring to go with its PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition pre-order page being live and ready to accept visitors and bookmarkers.

$499.99 at Target (starts October 10)

Also getting ready ahead of pre-orders opening this week is Target, which has a live listing page for the 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim Digital Edition.

Check stock at Amazon (starts October 10)

There's currently no live listing page for the 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim as far as we can see yet at Amazon, but this is the best link to use right now to search for that console.

Check stock at GameStop (starts October 10)

We'd guess that GameStop will be getting involved with pre-orders for the 30th Anniversary Digital Edition PS5 Slim but there's no current listing page, so this link is the best we've got so far.

Where to buy the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition in the UK

£433.99 at PlayStation Direct (out of stock)

The limited edition DualSense sold out quickly in the UK. Still, models might come back in stock if pre-orders are canceled.

Check Amazon (starts October 10)

Amazon UK had stock in for the DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition on pre-order day so we're hopeful of the retailer coming good a gain for the console. Fingers crossed, and keep checking this page as we run up to pre-order day.

Check at Very (starts October 10)

This is the page to keep trying right now at Very, and worth bookmarking as this retailer has seen recent preorder stock for items like the Fortnite and Chroma collection DualSenses.

Check at Currys (starts October 10)

If Currys is going to get some PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition pre-orders this week, then it's going to appear on the page we've linked here.

Check at Game (starts October 10)

The game-specialist retailer came good - and then also went out of stock quickly, sadly. Given how popular the controller was and is, we would still keep checking this page, however, as stock occasionally returns.

Where to pre-order the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition - What's included?

It's good to remember that the PS5 Slim 30th ANniversary Digital Edition pre-orders are actually for a small bundle of goodies, not just a single console.

We've listed out the contents of the bundle in full below, but the most important thing to remember is that the disc drive is sold separately. You can cover the disc drive in the Limited Edition version you get in the bundle after you've purchased one separately.

Limited Edition PS5 Digital Edition console

Limited Edition DualSense

Limited Edition Console Cover for Disc Drive (disc drive sold separately)

Limited Edition Vertical Stand

PS1-controller-style cable connector housing

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

PlayStation sticker

Limited Edition PlayStation poster

PlayStation paperclip

Where to pre-order the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition - FAQs

How much does the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition bundle cost? The PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition console costs $499.99 / £439.99.

When does the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition console release? While pre-orders started with a first wave on September 26 (at PlayStation Direct) and will continue with a second at other participating retailers on October 10, the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Digital Edition console will be fully released on November 21.

