Where to buy the PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller: pre-orders starting to go live now

PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller pre-orders are starting to go live with listing pages appearing and queues forming at PlayStation Direct. As a result, we've begun tracking stock live and will keep this page up to date with all the best places to try and find the glorious new gamepad.

One of only two products from the entire 30th Anniversary suite that can be bought on its own and from non-PlayStation-Direct retailers, the DualSense is likely to be a hot ticket item so we wouldn't tarry if you are interested!

Cutting to it, you can now get into the 30th Anniversary DualSense - as well as all for wider 'regular' PS5 Pro pre-orders and the rest of the PlayStation 30th Anniversary pre-orders. There's still no official word on the price, however, so this will be a surprise when listings go live later today. Speaking of which, we think the start time will be 10am BST for UK fans, and hopefully, the US won't be too far behind.

Anyway, let's get to it: below you'll find all the best places to try for a 30th Anniversary Dualsense pre-order in the UK and US as and when they go live. The TechRadar Gaming team and I will be keeping this page as up-to-date as we can, in real-time, throughout the day too, so keep checking back if you get unlucky or want to wait for your preferred retailer.

Where to buy the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection DualSense in the UK

Get in queue at PlayStation Direct

PlayStation Direct has started to go live with its 30th Anniversary DualSense pre-orders by opening up a virtual waiting room... It's not tangible pre-order action yet, but we're one step closer people.

Check stock at Amazon

Amazon has got its listing page live so surely won't be far behind PlayStation Direct, so keep checking here.

Check stock at Very

Very can often be a surprise package and come out early with hardware pre-order listings so it's worth checking here readily and frequently right now.

Check stock at Currys

The big old electronics retailer in the UK might be a dark horse today for DualSense pre-orders so keep this link close to hand.

Check stock at Game

Definitely one to keep an eye on today as we go through the morning as we progress through pre-order day, Game often gets dibs on limited edition gear so could a go-to retailer.

Where to buy the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection DualSense in the US

Check stock at PlayStation Direct

The absolute best place to start looking for your 30th Anniversary DualSense is at PlayStation Direct itself.

Check stock at Amazon

Amazon usually gets a look in for the biggest hardware launches and is well worth a look for the 30th Anniversary DualSense pad.

Check stock at Walmart

We've seen Walmart be a stalwart when it comes to PlayStation hardware pre-orders over the years so there's a chance that this retailer will see some action today.

Check stock at Best Buy

A long-time reliable PlayStation and gaming hardware stockist, Best Buy is worth a bookmark ahead of 30th Anniversary DualSense preorders going live in the US properly today.

Check stock at GameStop

GameStop usually comes good with limited edition hardware so we're expecting this retailer to go live in the near future.

Where to pre-order the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Chroma Collection - FAQs

How much will does the PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense cost? Sadly, we still don't know the exact pricing of the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller - even with UK queues live at PS Direct at time of writing! We'll be updating this as soon as we know more.

When does the PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller release? While pre-orders start today, September 26, the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller will be fully released on November 21, along with the rest of its PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection brethren.

