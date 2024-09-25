Where to pre-order the Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense - the best links to bookmark ahead of release

If you want to know where to pre-order the Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense then we've done some early donkey work to make it easy for you.

The Limited Edition Fortnite Dualsense is the latest special variant of the brilliant pad, and comes adorned with a host of Fortnite artwork, characters, and wording., It's a brilliant accessory for collectors or just for dedicated Fortnite fans and players.

It's an incredibly busy time for new PlayStation hardware too, with the Fortnite Dualsense being announced in the same week as PS5 Pro pre-orders and PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders go live (September 26).

We're hardened veterans of limited edition hardware launches so know that it often pays to get in position well in advance and to be primed and ready to go. While the listing pages for the Fortnite DualSense aren't all live yet, the below are the best ones to bookmark ahead of time and to ensure you have the best links close to hand.

We'll be updating these links as soon as we get more listing pages as well as updating the page with any other information as and when we get it.

Where to pre-order the Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense - US

Check PlayStation Direct

The absolute best place to bookmark ahead of the October 3 opening of pre-orders is at PlayStation Direct itself, as we all know the controller will be there.

Check Amazon

We think Amazon will be getting in on the pre-order action for this controller, so use this link to check there now, and we'll update this with the specific link when it drops.

Check Walmart

Walmart usually gets in on the action for PlayStation hardware pre-orders so we're reckoning it'll be worth a bookmark and check ahead of the pad's launch day.

Check Best Buy

Perennially reliable when it comes to gaming pre-orders, we think Best Buy should have the Fortnite DualSense when it comes out on October 3.

Check at GameStop

Video game specialist retailer GameStop is usually a reliable bet when queuing up stores and places to try, so this is a good place to bookmark if you're after the Fortnite DualSense.

Where to pre-order the Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense - UK

Check PlayStation Direct

As in the US, UK shoppers should definitely hit up PlayStation Direct as a first port of call, and head on to the general DualSense listing page we've linked here to get the Fortnite pad.

Check Amazon

The big retailer will hopefully get in on the action in the UK for Fortnite DualSense pre-orders so bookmark this page ahead of its launch.

Check Very

Always a somewhat underrated retailer to go for gaming gear, Very has proven a reliable source of pre-orders and hardware deals so it's definitely worth bookmarking ahead of the Fortnite Dualsense's release.

Check Currys

Electronics giant Currys is always worth a look when it comes to gaming gear, and its network of stores often give a bit of flexibility and options too.

Check Game

Game still has a track record of getting exclusivity on some limited edition games and accessories so it's definitely worth banking this link and keeping it to hand ahead of launch.

Where to pre-order the Limited Edition Fortnite Dualsense: FAQs

How much is the Limited Edition Fortnite DualSense cost? The Limited Edition Fortnite DualSense will cost $84.99 / £74.99 and will only be available in limited quantities when it goes on sale.

When do pre-orders for the Limited Edition Fortnite DualSense start? If you want to pre-order the Limited Edition Fortnite Dualsense you'll need to get in position on Thursday, October 3 at 10am ET in the US and 10am local time in the UK and Europe.

