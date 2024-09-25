Sony has unveiled new PS5 Chroma Collection DualSense and console cover colorways, and they might be some of the best yet

One of the best reveals in last night’s State of Play livestream was undoubtedly the upcoming Chroma Collection line of PlayStation 5 accessories. This includes new DualSense Wireless Controller models and PS5 console covers in attractive iridescent hues.

My personal favorite of the bunch is easily the Chroma Pearl DualSense, which has a stunning, almost all-white look. Parts of the controller, namely the grips and touchpad, are a subtle reflective pearl shade, which has elements of cute pinks and cream that shift in the light.

It honestly looks pretty close to the brilliant Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense, albeit without the blue elements or graphics inspired by the character, and has shot straight to the top of my wishlist as someone who missed out on that special edition.

Sony revealed the Chroma Indigo DualSense too, which is a bright blue with hints of purple accompanied by a rich purple plastic. There's also the shiny green Choma Teal DualSense, which features a range of bright greens and forest-green aesthetic. Each of these controllers will launch alongside a corresponding PS5 console cover, which would be perfect if you want a matching set.

Unfortunately, though, the console covers are compatible with the PS5 Slim and not the launch version of the console. This does mean that they will also fit the PS5 Pro when it releases, which is some consolation if you intend to place a PS5 Pro pre-order this week or this Fall.

The Chroma DualSense Wireless Controllers will cost $79.99 / £69.99, in line with the DualSense price rise. The Chroma PS5 console covers will cost $64.99 / £54.99, with pre-orders for the entire collection set to begin on October 3.

Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo accessories will launch on November 7, followed by Chroma Teal on January 23. All of these accessories will be available via PS Direct and a range of online retailers.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors