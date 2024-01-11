New PS5 Slim console covers have been shown for the first time, in the trio of Deep Earth colors

Sony is finally giving us a look at some of the console covers that will be available for the more compact version of the PlayStation 5 later this year.

For those who need a quick reminder, the most recent PS5 hardware revision, unofficially nicknamed the PS5 slim, first hit shelves in November 2023. Its considerably smaller design is a fairly major departure from the form factor of the launch model, meaning that it isn’t compatible with the existing range of PS5 console covers.

Luckily, Sony confirmed that new console covers were on the way back when it first revealed the system . It seems likely that we will see most of the range come to the PS5 slim, but that initial announcement specifically named the plain Black colorway and the Deep Earth Collection, which contains the super shiny Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver colorways.

With these new console covers set for an “early 2024” release and a price of $54.99 / £44.99, we didn’t hear much else about them until now. Now, Sony is showing off some of the console covers in person on the show floor of CES 2024, a technology expo that is happening right now in Las Vegas.

While the black console cover is unfortunately nowhere to be seen, attendees can find the entire range of Deep Earth Collection console covers on display at the Sony booth, where they are positioned alongside some recent PlayStation products such as the PlayStation Portal remote player and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

We sent some of the TechRadar team to check them out and, although I’m not a huge fan of how the PS5 slim looks overall, it’s hard not to appreciate the slick metallic aesthetic of the covers.

(Image credit: John Loeffler / TechRadar Gaming)

There’s also a pretty big chance that they will look even better in person, that is if my experience with the current lineup of Deep Earth Collection products is anything to go by.

Even though we still don't know when they're set to release, their presence at the show indicates that news could be coming soon so I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for any updates regarding their arrival over the coming weeks.

