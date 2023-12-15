CES 2024: everything you need to know about this year's huge tech event

With virtual events a now-distant memory, CES 2024 is set to be a massive consumer electronics show at full strength. The CTA, which organizes the Las Vegas, Nevada, expo, is expecting over 3,500 exhibitors spread across 2.4 million square feet of exhibit space.

There should be a betting pool on how many tech companies will leverage the eye-popping Sphere's insane display capabilities.

Attendees (which will include a contingent of TechRadar editors and reporters) can expect to find new releases and innovations across a wide swath of technology, including laptops, wearables, health and beauty tech, smart home technology, TVs and home entertainment, automotive and EV, and a lot of AI.

Among the companies expected to lead the announcement charge are Nvidia, Intel, L'Oréal, Hyundai, AMD, Samsung, Sony, and many others.

Whether you’re attending CES 2024 in person or plan to watch this year’s edition of the annual trade show online, we’ll be reporting on the biggest announcements as and when they happen. Below, we speculate on what products could be unveiled throughout the four-day showcase.

CES 2024 will run from Tuesday, January 9 until Friday, January 12, 2024.

The event’s opening keynote and state of the industry address will kick off at 8:30am PT on January 9 (11:30am ET on January 9 / 4:30pm GMT on January 9 / 2:30am AEST on January 10).

As for the in-person exhibitions, those of you looking to check out the happenings at the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (LVCC) or the Venetian Expo will be able to visit during the following times:

10am - 6pm PT Tuesday, January 9

9am - 6pm PT Wednesday, January 10

9am - 6pm PT Thursday, January 11

9am - 4pm PT Sunday, January 12

Meanwhile, those of you looking to visit the home entertainment-focused C Space at the ARIA will be able to check it out from 9am PT to 6pm PT on Monday, January 8, until Thursday, January 11.

How to register for CES 2024

CES is a trade-only event for people aged 18 and over who are affiliated with the consumer technology industry; so to attend, you’ll need to be associated with a tech company or an appropriate media publication.

If you fit these criteria, to register for CES 2024 you’ll need to visit the official CES 2024 registration page and fill out the appropriate form.

As part of the application process, you’ll need to provide a photo of yourself, details about the company you work for and your role there, and proof of your industry affiliation.

Which brands are attending?

Samsung at CES 2024

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has a long history of mega-booths and massive product rollouts and CES 2024 will be no different. However, the major focus this year will be AI (actually a major theme across the whole of CES 2024).

In addition to its Center Hall booth, Samsung will hold a major press conference to announce all of its major updates.

In the TV realm, we're expecting brighter OLED models, since that's one of the specs that matters most to consumers. They'll bring out the new 8K displays and, yes, more microLEDs at probably even bigger sizes.

Also expect updates on projectors (even short-throw 8K ones), appliances, laptops and tablets, and sustainability (a show theme). We should see some more smart home ideas (more Matter support updates) from the South Korean tech giant and maybe even a surprise or two.

Sony at CES 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Last year, Sony revealed an exciting EV concept with a terrible name: Afeela. Will the company show yet another iteration of this car that it's been working on for at least four years? Maybe.

Honestly, the company doesn’t seem to show much else at CES anymore. We’re not expecting anything TV and audio (though there might be some other home theater tech), for example. Perhaps we’ll get a tease of future PlayStation hardware updates, though, with the PS5 Slim and PlayStation Portal only recently launched, that looks far from certain.

Also a longer than long shot is an AIBO robot dog update (though we can always hope). The truth is that, at least in recent years, Sony just hasn’t been that much of a CES draw!

LG at CES 2024

(Image credit: LG Display)

Expect LG to operate on the same two tracks it's traveled in previous CES events: appliances and displays. On the display side, LG will no doubt push OLED into new areas as it always does – we’re not sure whether to expect any more bending screens, but it’ll definitely put OLED in just about anything else with pixels. We hope it’ll bring its groundbreaking MLA OLED tech to more affordable models this year, but we’ll see.

The appliances side will also show new and ever-smart home tech, including robot vacuums, refrigerators, washing machines, and other surprising home stuff – we’ve seen the company show indoor vegetable gardens and perfectly spherical home ice machines before. There will also be talk about Matter support and sustainability.

Hisense at CES 2024

(Image credit: Future)

Hisense will be attending CES 2024, with an exhibit in LVCC's Central Hall.

It's another company that focuses on TVs and appliances mostly. We know the company has a new range of 2024 TVs to show off, but we also know that they’re going to be extremely similar to 2023’s TVs, with one big exception: and new flagship TV that will be the company’s brightest-ever, with over 5,000 nits of brightness, new anti-reflection tech, and more dimming zones than the company’s ever put in a mini-LED TV.

Intel at CES 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As far as Intel and CES 2024 goes, it is going to be all about Meteor Lake and the new Intel Core Ultra processors with built-in neural processing units (NPUs). Of course, Intel announced these chips months ago and they officially launched on December 14, but given that they’re exclusively mobile chips (for now), an Intel launch doesn’t mean that you can get a laptop with a Core Ultra chip in it ahead of CES.

Most manufacturers’ production cycles aren’t set up to launch new products in December, so the first laptops we’ll get our hands on with the new processors will be coming in the months ahead. However, the first chance we’ll get to see them in person will be in the second week of January.

So in a lot of ways, it’s not Intel we’re talking about here as much as it is everyone else putting Intel Core Ultras into their stuff, and those promise to run the gamut from straightforward refreshes of business laptops to exciting new designs that leverage the new hybrid+ architecture featuring performance cores, efficiency cores, and low-power efficiency cores coupled with a neural processor on the SoC that will make consumer AI applications like generative image creation or document drafting much simpler and practical.

Most importantly, these new AI apps won’t need a connection to a cloud data center to work in theory. How well they perform in reality remains to be seen, but finding out will be the most exciting thing from Intel at CES in as long as we can remember.

AMD at CES 2024

(Image credit: AMD)

With Nvidia focused like your cat on a laser pointer, CES 2024 would be a great time for AMD to make some moves to pick up market share in the GPU market, but there hasn’t been any hint that a release is forthcoming on that front from Team Red.

For GPUs, we’ll likely have to wait a few months before we see any more Radeon cards coming out, like a potential RX 7950 XT or RX 7750 XT, but AMD isn’t just a graphics company.

With AMD’s recent announcement of its Ryzen 8000-series mobile CPU, the Ryzen 9 8945HS, we expect to see a lot of laptops with the new chip in them. What’s more, with the AMD Z1 and Z1 Extreme handheld chips powering devices like the Asus ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go, there will be a ton of third-party products at CES 2024 around handheld gaming.

Plus, given the consumer electronics focus of CES, if we hear anything from AMD around CES, it’d likely be around handhelds rather than desktops, since a handheld portable gaming system is pretty much exactly the kind of product that CES was built to showcase.

Nvidia at CES 2024

(Image credit: Nvidia)

After its explosive growth into a trillion-dollar company in 2023 on the generative AI wave of ChatGPT, Dall-E, Google Bard, and Midjourney, among others, Nvidia’s near total monopoly on the specialized chips that power large language models and other AI systems leaves the company at something of a crossroads as it heads into 2024.

While still the maker of the best graphics cards in the world for gamers and creative professionals, the license-to-print money that is generative AI right now puts many of Nvidia’s upcoming consumer products under a rather long shadow. We expect Nvidia to announce new “Super” branded GPUs at CES this year, but which ones or how many we don't know.

This current generation of consumer Nvidia GPUs has been a very mixed bag, both on the performance side (at least at the lower end of the product stack) as well as their “premium-plus” pricing. The company’s flagship card, the Nvidia RTX 4090, starts at $1,699.99, while its “midrange” RTX 4070 card will run you $600, putting many of Nvidia’s latest graphics cards out of reach for many.

We don’t expect any GPU announcements at CES to be much better, as these will almost certainly be a Super version of the RTX 4080 (US MSRP $1,199.99) or the RTX 4070, so it’s likely that these cards will still be more than half a grand in the best case. These aren’t prices that the consumer market can easily afford, and given reports of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s memo to Nvidia staff declaring that Nvidia “is no longer a graphics company” but an AI company, it seems poised to pivot strongly towards its enterprise customers in 2024. If Nvidia makes a splash at CES 2024, it’ll likely be with a parting gift to the consumer market on its way out the door to far more profitable horizons.

Our predictions to CES 2024

Mobile tech at CES 2024

CES is traditionally not a show for mobile phones, because the biggest phone show of the year happens a month later when Mobile World Congress takes over Barcelona. We’re expecting some phone news, but most of it will be previews of the big phones to come or a first hands-on look at phones launched around the world.

Our first glimpse of mobile news at CES 2024 will come from Samsung. We’re expecting the Galaxy S24 series to arrive in late January or early February, so it’s possible Samsung could give us hints about that phone during its keynote presentation. It has offered a brief glimpse at the end of the show in the past.

We’re also hoping to get a look at some phones that launched in China, including the OnePlus 12 and the Xiaomi 14. Both of those phones pack the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, beating Samsung to market with Qualcomm’s latest AI-capable mobile platform. Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see those phones in action.

Finally, Lenovo showed up at CES last year with new mobile gear, including the Lenovo ThinkPhone and new tablets. We’ll be keeping an eye on all of our favorite mobile manufacturers, and wandering the halls looking for up-and-comers, so stay tuned.

Televisions at CES 2024

We’re not expecting anything that changes the world of TVs from this year’s CES, but there will be three clear tracks: brighter OLED TVs, giant TVs, and ridiculously high-spec mini-LED TVs.

Brighter OLED happens every year, to be fair, but it was a race that heated up in 2023, with Samsung’s second-gen QD-OLED tech and LG’s new MLA OLED tech duking it out for supremacy. We awarded that round to Samsung , but both companies will have something new to try to get the edge in 2024, no doubt.

In the case of giant TVs, we’re talking 98 inches to 110 inches, but at prices that aren’t only for oligarchs or Taylor Swift. We’ve already seen TCL’s affordable 98-inch TV , and surely Hisense won’t let TCL have the cheaper end all to itself. We’ll probably see more giant options from Samsung as well – the TV companies seem to think this is the next big thing.

Finally, those high-spec mini-LED TVs. TCL and Hisense will both introduce TVs with over 5,000 nits of brightness and more dimming zones than ever before. That brightness is about double what high-end Samsung 4K TVs hit right now – so perhaps Samsung will also have its own OTT option. We’re not sure anyone needs this kind of brightness, but we’ll have fun being proven wrong when we can spend more time with them (they’ve already been shown off kind of briefly).

Computing at CES 2024

2023 has been a rollercoaster year when it comes to both computer hardware and software, with the meteoric rise of AI tools like the seemingly omnipresent ChatGPT setting the tone for months of innovation and new product development. AI has become the hottest topic in tech, and CES 2024 will reflect that.

With that in mind, the event shaping up to be a big one for the computing industry as a whole, with showings from all the major players including Intel, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The latter is headlining the show with a keynote presentation from CEO Christiano Amon, who will be discussing the potential of Qualcomm’s new AI chips - taking on-device generative AI to new heights.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has a keynote address of his own that will come in a similar flavor, with the theme being ‘AI Everywhere’. Chances are Nvidia will have its fingers in the artificial intelligence pie too since the GPU giant often uses CES as a platform for launching new mobile graphics cards - meaning we might see the hotly-anticipated Blackwell GPU architecture at the event.

Elsewhere, big hitters like Acer, Asus, and Lenovo are expected to make appearances to show off new laptop models, most likely equipped with new Meteor Lake chips from Intel and AMD’s new AI-powered Hawk Point processors . We’re also expecting to see key peripheral manufacturers like Logitech, Razer, and HyperX show off new hardware, meaning we’re going to have full plates in January!

Audio at CES 2024

You don’t tend to get headphones from the biggest names at CES 2024 – Sony, Bose and so on tend to launch them separately – so a lot of sound at CES is focused on making vinyl smarter, or introducing speakers built into furniture, or companies making high-end audio smarter.

So we may see more hi-fi-style speakers with streaming built in from very classy names, and there will be more Bluetooth turntables aimed at beginners. And there will be earbuds for sure – one big name that does do CES is Sennheiser, and it seems like it’ll have new buds for us. We also rate JLab, and the company has some great-looking high-end earbuds we should be able to try at the show.

Wearables and Health at CES 2024

In the wearables space last year, CES was awash with screenless smartwatches and ways to decouple wearables from yet another screen on our wrists. I believe this trend will carry on, with smart glasses, new entries in the best smart ring game, and other emerging categories set to make a splash.

Smart glasses, in particular, will mean more opportunity for exercise gamification (there’s a “Gaming Beyond Leisure” panel this year under the Fitness section), with a push on getting people motivated to move via innovative software solutions. Just like Peloton uncoupled its app from its machines to get more people using its content in the gym, more Apple Fitness Plus-style heads-up displays that can be shown via smart glasses like the Engo 2 would make a splash in the health space.

On the hardware side, more advanced, discreet temperature sensors in smart rings and other small wearables will mean a lot for women’s health and cycle tracking - providing US users can get past the security concerns. With the cost of living hitting hard, I think old-fashioned band-style fitness trackers are set to make a comeback, perhaps led by the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 - although we’re unlikely to see too many of these at CES as they’re not particularly exciting or new.

CES is always big on EVs, and expect the electric bike sector to be no exception. With MINI and Audi releasing electric bikes of their own, and CES being a huge opportunity for car manufacturers to showcase their new stuff, I’m looking forward to seeing some new innovations in personal, pedal-powered electric mobility.

Smart home at CES 2024

There's every chance we've saved the best for last here, as we think smart home technology might just dominate CES. Last year, smart home's new communication standard, Matter, was in its infancy, but it's had a full year to mature and we've seen some excellent Matter-first products released since.

More and more device types are getting Matter compatibility, but what's exciting is the increased focus on AI and automation. From onboard intelligence in the best robot vacuums to the opportunities for generative AI in the best smart speaker voice assistants, we're expecting to see a heightened focus on truly smart devices and how they work together. Adjacent to that is the pivot many brands are making into new and innovative smart devices - everything from smart lawnmowers to health solutions. If it can be smartened, so it shall be.

There's a lot of buzz around sustainability this year, and smart home tech presents ample opportunity to lead the way. Whether it's by reducing energy usage and living costs, using more sustainable materials, and even detecting and protecting against the ravages of natural disasters, expect to see some big movers and shakers emerge on this front.

As always we're also anticipating more robot vacuum hype and AI development, continued improvements to the best smart home security devices like cameras and video doorbells, and hopefully some more wonderful smart lights.

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens. We'll be covering everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, and smart home gadgets, so stick with us for the big stories.