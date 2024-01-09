Audio-Technica's CES offering: chic, hi-res earbuds with LDAC streaming for less

The best true wireless earbuds are wonderful things, but not all of them deliver hi-res audio streaming – and the ones that do can be pretty expensive. Enter Audio-Technica, whose new true wireless earphones promise to deliver hi-res audio without a sky-high price.

The new Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 earbuds have taken the 5.8mm drivers from the firm's flagship ATH-TWX9, which have been getting great reviews for their sound but which cost $299 / £279 (around AU$460) and have a niche, er, 70-second auto-sterilizing system. The new ATH-TWX7 are considerably more affordable, with a sticker price of £190 / €219 (we don't have the US price just yet but it'll be around the $200 mark, or AU$299). They go on sale today (January 9) having just been officially unveiled at CES 2024.

Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7: key specifications

One of the big selling points here is Sony's LDAC compatibility, which enables you to stream better than CD quality audio at up to 24-bit/96kHz to make the most of those drivers. There's also digital hybrid noise canceling with both hear-through and talk-through functions, twin micro-electromechanical beamforming microphones for clear calls, plus two call modes: natural for quieter settings and noise reduction for busier spaces. There's also a low latency mode for gaming, and both touch control and EQ customization via the Audio-Technica CONNECT app.

Battery life is a promised 6.5 hours, rising to 20 hours via the included charging case, and the buds are rated IPX4 for water resistance – again, not bad at all for this money (a quick scan of our Final ZE8000 MK2 review reveals buds that only boast five hours alone or 15 including the case – but that figure can diminish if you're deploying what the company calls its '8K sound' profile).

In addition to removing ambient audio, the new Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 earbuds can create it: there's a feature called Soundscape that plays "relaxing sounds of nature", sounds for meditation and masking noise to help you concentrate.

You'd normally pay a lot more for a pair of LDAC buds, and as we know from the same firm's excellent, stylish and affordable ATH-SQ1TW earbuds Audio-Technica is very good at delivering excellent sound quality for a decent price. So we're keen to get our ears on these, and we'll be doing just that in the very near future.

Will they cruise straight into our best noise-cancelling earbuds guide? Stay tuned for a full review soon.

