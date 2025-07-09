AirPods Pro 2 have hit a record-low price in the US: you can get now get Apple's best earbuds for just $149 (was $249) at Amazon. This is the first time they've ever dropped as low as this!

In the UK, AirPods Pro 2 have fallen to the joint-lowest price we've tracked – they're now £179 (down from £229) at Amazon UK.

The price in the US is $4 cheaper than they've ever been, which isn't much – but that hadn't fallen to that price since Black Friday, so compared to the prices in 2025, this is a killer deal, and ranks among the best Amazon Prime Day deals of the year.

Now, you may be aware of the rumors swirling that AirPods Pro 3 are coming this year – mostly likely in September – and so obviously that may make you wonder if you should hold out for those instead. I think you probably shouldn't, and I'll get into why in a moment.

Amazon Prime Day deal: AirPods Pro 2 deal

Save $100 Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon This is a a new record-low price for Apple's elite earbuds, beating the previous best by $4. They deliver superb sound quality, head-tracked spatial audio, an unloseable case, a hearing-aid mode, and tons of other smart features. This is an unbelievably price for earbuds of this level of quality – and they're smaller and light than most high-end rivals, too.

Save £70.99 Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £249.99 now £179 at Amazon Again, this is an exceptionally good price for exceptionally good earbuds: Apple's flagship buds boast superb sound quality, personalised spatial audio and further hearing help enhancements. This is a rare return to the lowest AirPods Pro 2 price we've ever seen, so it's a genuinely good Prime Day deal on class-leading earbuds.

Okay, let's talk about AirPods Pro 3. They (or oblique references to them) have appeared a few times in Apple's iOS code, which strongly suggests they'll arrive soon, and the mostly likely time for them to be unveiled is at the iPhone 17 launch in September.

We don't really know what to expect from them – they'll likely be the trailblazer for Apple's next set of audio features and improvements, and nothing has really been leaked about those yet. (It's said that Apple is working on AirPods with built-in cameras, but we don't expect those to arrive this year.)

But here's what I do expect: a price rise. When AirPods Pro 2 came out, Apple kept the same price as the original AirPods Pro, and immediately following that, all of its rivals raised their prices – so Apple keeping the same price suddenly looked very aggressive and competitive. That means the AirPods Pro 2 are priced like earbuds from 2019, really – and there's been a lot of inflation since then.

I suspect that AirPods Pro 3 will arrive with a higher price, quite possibly $299. And I'm sure they'll have the sound quality and features to make that feel like a fair price – but it will be twice the price that AirPods Pro 2 are today.

So that's why I think if you should probably just buy these today and not worry about AirPods Pro 3. AirPods Pro 2 are still excellent earbuds when it comes to sound and noise cancellation power even at full price, and for $149 they're a steal.

I've used AirPods Pro 2 since their launch even though I have access to some of the best earbuds on the planet as the lead of TechRadar's AV section. I like the small size of them, I love their Apple-friendly features, I think they have the best spatial audio in the business – and at this price, I'd happily buy them again today if I needed a pair, even knowing the new version is probably coming.

More Prime Day AirPods deals

Save $59.01 Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: was $179 now $119.99 at Amazon Love the idea of AirPods Pro but don't want to jam earbuds into your ear canal? Then the AirPods 4 with ANC are as good as Apple earbuds get. These deliver a lot of the features of AirPods Pro, and a $119, this is the cheapest they've ever been – a real bargain.

Save $30 Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon At $129 the AirPods 4 are good. At $99 they're great. These are the non-ANC model, which means they're the cheapest AirPods you can buy, and they come with a very impressive spec including excellent battery life, automatic switching between Apple devices and both water and sweat resistance. This is the lowest price we've seen them so far.

Save £30 Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: was £179 now £149 at Amazon The AirPods 4 with ANC are as good as Apple earbuds get – provided you don't want the Pro 2's hearing health features. This model delivers everything the AirPods 4 do (listed below) including gesture control and delightful personalised spatial audio, with the addition of hugely impressive active noise cancellation and a few extra perks like wireless charging. The deal's also £10 cheaper than we've ever seen – hurrah!

Save £16 Apple AirPods 4: was £129 now £113 at Amazon At this 12% off lowest-seen price, the AirPods 4 are an excellent buy. This is the non-ANC model, which means they're the cheapest (and joint newest) AirPods you can buy, and they come with a very impressive spec-sheet, including gesture control, Apple's excellent personalised spatial audio, automatic switching between Apple devices and both water and sweat resistance. Again, this is the lowest price we've seen them so far by £3.10, so it's a top deal.

