I wouldn’t look for Prime Day iPhone deals, but a Prime Day AirPods sale is guaranteed

There's never a good Prime Day iPhone discount, and that’s a bummer, but it doesn’t mean you can’t find great deals on iPhone accessories. I would bet my last Lightning cable that the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 ANC will go on sale for Amazon Prime Day, perhaps for the lowest price ever.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

The AirPods Pro 2 hit an all-time low price on the first Amazon Prime Day after they were announced. The price dropped from $249 to $169 in the US. The only time the AirPods Pro 2 have been priced lower than that was the following Black Friday, when the price dipped to $154 on Amazon.

Since then, Amazon has dropped the price to $169 numerous times, but never lower than that.

The AirPods Pro 2 have been on the market for almost three years. It's time for something new. Prime Day would be the perfect time for Amazon to drop the price to the lowest ever and clear out excess inventory to make room on warehouse shelves.

Early Prime Day deal: AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $199 at Amazon (but maybe wait)

Apple Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's premiere in-ear buds, offering active noise cancellation, head-tracking features that work with Apple Vision Pro, and amazing sound quality. These earbuds have been around for almost three years, but they are still Apple's flagship wireless buds for your iPhone and Apple devices.

The AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation are also due for a discount. The lowest price I’ve seen on the AirPods 4 was over the Black Friday sales holiday last year, when the ANC AirPods 4 dropped from $179 to $139.

The basic models without ANC got no discount over Black Friday 2024, but Amazon has offered them frequently for just under $100 in the US, down from the $129 list price.

Any chance we’ll get an AirPods Max deal? That’s tougher to predict. The best price I’ve seen on the latest AirPods Max models with USB-C happened in January, not even on a sales holiday. The big cans dropped for Black Friday last year, but only by $40 in the US.