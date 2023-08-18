AirPods Pro 3: everything we know so far, key upgrades we want to see

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best noise-canceling earbuds on the market, while the Cupertino giant's AirPods Max are some of the best noise-canceling headphones in the game – of this there can be no doubt.

But even when you think you've got the best AirPods currently available, it's only human to wonder when a shiny white new third-gen Pro set is cleared for launch – and whether you should wait for their arrival rather than opt for one of the best AirPods Pro deals live right now.

So without further ado, let's get to it: the leaks, the sightings in the wild, the possible release dates, and even potential pricing information. If there's been a tip-off, you'll find it here – alongside our considered opinion on the viability of any claims and what we'd like to see instead.

The AirPods Pro 2 arrived on September 23, 2022, priced $249 / £249 / AU$399 – but the inaugural AirPods Pro arrived on October 30, 2019 (also priced $249 / £249 / AU$399). So, if Apple plans on hiking prices for the AirPods Pro 3, they'll likely come bearing serious upgrades. OK, there was a pandemic to contend with in between iterations, but given the three-year gap between models, we still think it'd be too soon to expect the AirPods Pro 3 this year, just one year after the launch of the AirPods Pro 2.

But it's not all bad news! What we do have is the clear indication of a USB-C toting AirPods Pro 2 variant – something that was initially claimed by noted analyst Ming Chi-Kuo in August last year. This prediction came as a surprise to many at the time, because most rumors pointed to no new AirPods with charging cases for 2023.

Then again, the European Union has set an autumn 2024 deadline for the adoption of USB-C charging technology across all devices. While Apple has expressed it isn't happy, claiming such a move can stifle innovation, it seems highly likely the company will comply sooner rather than later, to avoid stiff fines.

Cut to March of this year, when Twitter user @aaronp613, spotted that iOS 16.4 referenced some new AirPods and an AirPods case. Crucially, our same highly respected analyst – Ming-Chi Kuo again – quote-retweeted the post, casually surmising that they're "likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2".

Any other pearls of wisdom from the noted tipster on all things Apple? Actually, yes. Kuo said that "mass shipments" of the alleged USB-C toting AirPods Pro 2 were "expected in 2Q23-3Q23", adding that "Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3."

Another noted analyst, Mark Gurman, said in his July 2023 Power On newsletter that Apple is likely to release a USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro alongside the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup this fall. So emphatically not the AirPods Pro 3, but new AirPods cases nonetheless.

AirPods Pro 3: features and what we want to see

In case you didn't know, Apple had originally planned to sell AirPods in a variety of color options beyond the shiny arctic white that’s been standard for the company’s wireless earbuds since the first AirPods version shipped back in 2016 (thank you @KostuamiSan on Twitter, via AppleInsider). The story goes that ProductRED, Purple, Black, and Blonde AirPods were planned, to correspond with options for the iPhone 7, but all were ultimately cancelled.

We have seen various finishes available for the AirPods Max, (Space Gray, Silver, Sky Blue, Green, and Pink) so surely different AirPods Pro finishes isn't too big an ask?

But let's get serious. In case you missed it, Apple's WWDC 2023 shindig happened from June 5 to June 9. And it was a scorcher, including new voice mail features for iOS 17, a new name for macOS 14, video conferencing for tvOS 17, widgets and wallpapers for iPadOS 17, and full-screen app updates on watchOS 10. Oh, and at the very end, Tim Cook finally revealed the Apple VR headset, the Apple Vision Pro.

But none of that is pertinent here. Where Apple's unannounced AirPods Pro 3 are concerned, we need to discuss the fact that in 2023, the Cupertino giant has added Adaptive Audio to AirPods – a headline upgrade within six new features coming to AirPods Pro 2 thanks to iOS 17.

Not all AirPods get the update, only the current models toting active noise cancellation, aka the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max. Essentially, where once there were only three modes available – ANC, transparency mode, and off – you now get a fourth: Adaptive Audio. Apple's take is that this offers the middle ground that we've all been looking for.

I disagree. The new feature blends transparency mode with ANC to match the conditions of your natural surroundings. Using machine learning, Adaptive Audio then creates a more customized and dynamic listening experience so that you don’t have to play around with audio settings on your iPhone while you’re on the move.

I'd argue that users may want to play with the levels of noise nixing. What if listeners want Adaptive Audio that's tweakable further than simply on/off? As TechRadar's Managing Editor of Entertainment wrote in a recent missive entitled Six features I hope Apple adds in iOS 17 at WWDC: "Give me different levels of noise cancellation – or even better, let me create my own, using a slider or two to set my preferred level, and then saving them as presets I can easily access from Control Center (or maybe they can be triggered by location)."

What might be ideal is something along the lines of the Bose Noise Cancelling 700, which arrived on June 30, 2019, with 11 noise cancellation settings on a slider.

Also, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless can guide you through a 'Sound Check' via a quick listen to your favorite music and from there generate custom presets as well as Adaptive ANC, including a slider to tweak how much extraneous noise you want to eliminate. Then, there are ‘Sound Zones’, aka up to 20 profiles (think home, the office, the gym, the train station) featuring specific EQ and noise isolation levels – which will magically activate or deactivate when you enter or leave a specific 'zone' wearing the Momentum 4 Wireless.

To summarize, Apple could adopt a few of these ideas for the AirPods Pro 3 and come off looking very good indeed.

Elsewhere, the flagship Technics EAH-AZ80 earbuds now offer multipoint connectivity to three devices whether Android or iOS, and in this 'Pro' space it would be great if Apple could follow suit with device-agnostic multipoint pairing. Current AirPods cannot connect to two different devices simultaneously – unless they're both Apple products. Provided someone links their AirPods to their Apple ID, AirPods will instantly switch to whatever device the wearer is using.

For stamina, AirPods Pro 2 are more than acceptable at up to 6 hours of listening time with a single charge (up to 5.5 hours with Spatial Audio and Head Tracking enabled) or up to 30 hours of listening time. This is a little longer than Sony and Technics' flagship 2023 buds can manage; it's seven hours and up to 25 with the charging case from the Technics EAH-AZ80; eight hours or 24 in total with the case from Sony's WF-1000XM5.

But the main bone of contention where any new AirPods are concerned is support for Apple Music's own high-resolution audio offering, specifically 24-bit/96 kHz, aka the maximum resolution of Apple Music's Lossless tier, and 24-bit/192kHz – where Apple Music's Hi-Res Lossless offering maxes out.

Currently, to have Hi-Res Lossless files (which Apple gave to its Apple Music subscribers at no extra cost almost two years ago) on your iPhone, you need a fairly involved wired system commencing with the Apple Lightning to USB camera adapter (which is limited to 24-bit/48kHz) then a third-party portable DAC to get you up to resolution, then a set of good wired headphones.

And the slightly lowlier Lossless tier? You still need wired headphones – although your iPhone's onboard DAC is good enough to give you the goods provided you're attaching a cable; something like Apple's still-great EarPods.

If AirPods Pro 3 could grant loyal Apple devotees access to Apple Music's Hi-Res Lossless tier, it'd be a home run.