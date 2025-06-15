Hostinger Reach promises powerful emails from a simple prompt, no tech skills required

Built-in AI writes and designs professional emails in minutes, not hours

Deliverability tools like SPF, DKIM, and DMARC come automatically configured with Hostinger domains

Hostinger, a company long recognized for its affordable web hosting services, has now entered the competitive field of email marketing.

With the launch of Hostinger Reach, the company has set its sights on established players like Mailchimp and Omnisend.

Email remains a highly active marketing channel, boasting a global user base of over 4.4 billion in 2024. Often praised for its return on investment, ranging from $36 to $45 per dollar spent, it’s clear success depends not just on tools, but on how they’re used.

A marketing platform baked into the ecosystem

Hostinger Reach is more than just a standalone app; it’s part of a broader ecosystem. Integrated tightly with Hostinger’s Website Builder, its key selling point lies in seamless syncing via hPanel.

The platform also offers built-in support for form synchronization and automatic domain configuration for SPF, DKIM, and DMARC, aiming to improve email deliverability.

Hostinger says this should help users “land in inboxes, not spam”, though in practice, deliverability is influenced by many factors beyond DNS records.

At launch, the platform includes standard features such as contact management, campaign analytics, and compliance with GDPR and CAN-SPAM regulations.

It also introduces AI-powered tools for email creation and performance tracking, features typically found in top-tier email marketing software and social media marketing tools.

With AI assistance, Hostinger Reach claims users can go “from idea to inbox in minutes” simply by prompting the tool with a message theme.

The platform then generates a complete email, including layout suggestions and brand-aligned styling.

This could save significant time for solo entrepreneurs and small teams. However, skeptics may question whether AI-generated content can match the nuance and personalization seasoned marketers expect.

A free tier is available, allowing up to 200 monthly emails to 100 unique subscribers, sufficient for experimentation, but not for scaling.

Paid plans offer expanded capabilities, though pricing details remain unclear at this stage.

One notable limitation is the lack of deep third-party integration. While current Hostinger users benefit from smooth syncing with Website Builder forms, WordPress support is still “coming soon.”

This delay could be a drawback, especially given the widespread use of WordPress among small businesses.

Hostinger may offer one of the best web hosting services, but whether that reputation translates into a truly competitive email marketing platform remains to be seen.