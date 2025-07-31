Weapons director Zach Cregger has admitted he "was not a believer" when it came to the movie's viral marketing

However, the realistic marketing campaign has gone down well with fans

The new movie is in theaters from August 8

Weapons is the hugely anticipated new movie from Zach Cregger, and while fans may be thoroughly spooked by the marketing they've seen so far, the director has revealed he was nervous at first.

The new horror movie, which arrives in cinemas on August 8, centers around a group of children who simultaneously disappear at 2:17am.

Speaking to TechRadar, Cregger said: "They came to me and they were like, 'we're thinking of doing this'. They had a term for it that I wasn't even aware of, but they're like, 'we're gonna make this website, we're gonna make it seem like it really happened.'

"And I'll be honest, I was like, 'I don't think I like this idea because we're trying to trick people', and then are people gonna get annoyed and they realize it's just a movie and they're gonna be like f*** this movie."

He added: "That was my fear, but they were like just trust us. So I was like, 'OK!', and then sure enough, everybody really responded to it, so they get all the credit, you know, and I, and I love what they did. I love it, but I was not a believer at the beginning, I'll tell you."

The website Cregger is referring to is MaybrookMissing.net, which is set up to look like a real missing person's case. There's teasers for the movie, fake CCTV footage and even a reference to his previous movie Barbarian for eagle-eyed fans.

2025_░_░_06:17AM.mov - YouTube Watch On

Weapons has really gone hard on this marketing technique, which is known as an Alternate Reality Game. Movies such as Cloverfield and District 9 have adopted this approach in the past, setting up websites and hotlines to entice audiences into a story.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In my opinion, they work incredibly well with horrors or mysteries and it really got me hyped to see the movie, so it's a job well done.

This led me to ask about fan theories based on the marketing campaign, as I was sure people have drawn their own conclusions about what to expect from it. Cregger told me: "Oh yeah, I've seen a lot of theories and I don't even really want to comment on them because if I discredit some of them, then it's, I'm giving people ammo for for for spoiling it.

"But the one that I will say that I've seen a lot that I'm always just kind of like, 'wow', is that people say like an alien is involved in this, and I think that's probably my favorite fan theory."

With plenty of intrigue here, you'll have to go and see the movie if you want to unravel the mystery.