Kail Audio HP-1 are wireless cans with instant switching of sound profiles

Sonic profiles for bass heavy and popular consumer headphones

Launching at $199 / £199 / €199

If you make audio for other people to listen to, you'll know how much of a pain it is to have to listen on multiple things – but of course you have to do it, because what sounds good on neutral studio monitors may be too bassy on a pair of Beats or unclear on AirPods.

That means accumulating more earbuds and over-ears than you have ears, which is expensive and in my case, also very annoying because I keep forgetting to charge any of the wireless ones.

Kali Audio may have a better option.

Fancy a set of reference over-ear wireless headphones that can switch to emulate the sound of bassy boomers or airier options? That's what the new HP-1 promise to deliver, albeit without naming any specific headphone models. They're a single pair of headphones with a triple-split personality.

(Image credit: Kali Audio)

Kali Audio HP-1: key features and price

The Kali Audio HP-1 headphones are over-ear closed-back headphones with 40mm drivers, a promised 18Hz to 22kHz frequency range, and custom digital signal processing profiles. There are three different voicings: studio, bass-heavy and consumer, all accessible instantly via the press of a button.

There's a 3.5mm cable (essential for latency-free music production) and the headphones also have Bluetooth for more relaxed listening, although that only has the basic standard SBC and AAC codecs, rather than aptX or LDAC.

Battery life is promised to be 40 hours, and there's active noise cancellation for when you need to take your show on the road.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first profile, studio, is the standard one for these headphones, and it's designed to deliver transparent and accurate sound when you're mixing or mastering just like any other pair of studio headphones.

Press a button and you'll switch to the bass-heavy mode, which emulates the sound of "headphones that are popular with hip-hop and EDM creators and fans." The difference between fairly flat headphones and the more prominent low-end of such headphones can be quite considerable, so this setting should help keep the bass tight rather than overly boomy.

The third voicing is consumer, which according to Kali Audio "replicates the sound of popular headphones sold alongside phones and computers", which is an impressively phrased way of telling me you mean AirPods without telling me you mean AirPods.

I haven't tried these headphones, so I can't say how they compare to the headphones they aim to emulate. But if Kali has cracked the sound profiles, these could be a good option for those of us who can't afford to buy a library of headphones purely for mixing. With an official of $199 / £199 / €199 (about AU$400) the Kali Audio HP-1 are well within reach for bedroom producers as well as ones with bigger budgets.

You might also like