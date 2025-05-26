Despite living in an age where the best wireless headphones boast excellent audio quality, noise cancellation, and premium comfort, you’d be hard pressed to find a pair of Bluetooth headphones in the hands of a DJ.

Yes, from suburban living rooms to the mega-clubs of New York, London, and Berlin, you’re overwhelmingly likely to see DJs attached to their mixer by wired headphones. Wireless headphones can offer great sound quality and convenience, but there’s a key reason they haven’t caught on with those behind the decks.

For the precise timing needs of DJing, Bluetooth just doesn’t cut it. The process of beat-matching and blending multiple tracks requires all the parts of a DJ system – from the turntables to the headphones – to be in time with one another, and with an approximate range of 40 to 400ms of latency depending on version and device, Bluetooth just can’t keep up.

Enter the AIAIAI TMA-2 DJ Wireless headphones, a pair of premium, high-quality DJ headphones that also boast ultra-low latency wireless connectivity via the company’s proprietary W+ Link technology.

As well as boasting 40mm drivers and a noise-isolating fit, these headphones achieve latency of less than 10ms via a dedicated wireless transmitter that plugs into any 3.5mm or ¼-inch socket (a cable and adapter are included – brownie points for that).

That’s substantially faster than even the newest Bluetooth 5.4 codec – and while research from Aalto University suggests 10ms is well within the range of detectable difference, we’re talking about a very small fraction of a beat in most modern dance music.



The catch is that innovative tech like this doesn't come cheap. The TMA-2 DJ Wireless headphones cost $299 / £250 / AU$589; that's more than the Sony WH1000-XM5 these days, and that's a truly premium wireless headset with active noise cancelling and a more comfortable build.

In the DJ world, meanwhile, you can find staples such as the Sennheiser HD-25 for around $150 / £120 / AU$250 depending on retailer, though many folks (myself included) have much cheaper headsets in rotation.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, with my laptop loaded with tunes, I stepped up to my own wheels of steel to see whether the AIAIAI TMA-2 DJ Wireless headphones live up to their potential.

The X03 transmitter plugs into any standard headphone jack (Image credit: Jamie Richards Future)

Spoiler alert: they do – the TMA-2 DJ Wireless headphones are for real.

The first thing you notice about the headphones is that they’re shipped as a modular system – what comes together as the TMA-2 DJ Wireless begins as the H-02 Headband, S-11 Speaker Units, and X-03 Transmitter.

The latter two charge via an included USB-C cable for up to 20 hours of W+ Link playback, and you also get a pouch for storage and a 1.5mm 3.5mm cable with another ¼-inch adapter. Talk about knowing your audience.

Pairing the speaker units and transmitter is as simple as turning them on with both units close by. From that point on it really is a case of using them as you would any other headphones.

So, with the receiver plugged into my Pioneer DJ controller, I commenced the first test run with both the cue (the DJ term for track preview) channel and master channels routed to the headphones.

That first mix was a real breakthrough moment – I was able to preview and blend tracks seamlessly, and even scratching through tracks with the turntable jogwheels felt incredibly immediate.

I think it's worth doubling down on this; these are wireless headphones that, for almost all DJ purposes, mirror the experience of wired headphones. That is one heck of an achievement.

Furthermore, I was stunned by just how liberating it felt to not be tethered to the mixer – I’ve been DJing with wired headphones for just shy of three years, and have found myself caught up in or tripping over headphone leads time and time again.

Put simply, the TMA-2 DJ Wireless headphones help you focus on the music – the ultra-low latency means you typically don’t feel like you're compromising anything, and the lack of cables means you have one less thing to distract you from selecting and blending tracks.

That lack of wires also helps you move with and feel the music as it plays, which in turn makes it easier to find a sense of flow (it also helps in throwing serious shapes behind the decks; no comment on how I found that out).

The headphones have a light build and noise isolating fit, both of which help when cueing up tracks (Image credit: Jamie Richards / Future)

With that all said, I did find myself compensating very slightly for latency when sending the master output to my speakers. That sub-10ms latency is very impressive and definitely good enough for most tracks, but for more minimal or loopier tunes that require total precision I did find myself nudging the track forwards on occasion.

Whether or not this is something you’re prepared to accept from headphones that cost $299 / £250 / AU$589 is up to you, but I’d feel confident recording mixes or even performing live with the TMA-2 DJ Wireless.

Any timing discrepancies are so small as to be quickly concealable, and I reckon all but the closest listeners wouldn’t notice. Personally, I think the convenience and freedom of movement is worth it.

Indeed, that high price point reflects more than just AIAIAI’s innovative approach to wireless connection – any DJ is a music lover first, and potential customers will be happy to know that the TMA-2 DJ Wireless also function as a decent pair of wired or Bluetooth headphones, with battery life doubling to 40 hours in the latter mode.

In casual listening, I noticed the headphones’ strong emphasis on bass and low-mids, as well as the tightness of the secure noise-cancelling fit on my (admittedly quite massive) head, which got a little uncomfortable after a couple of hours. That's not such an issue while DJing, as you're typically sliding the headphones on and off your head.

Indeed, these headphones are designed for DJing first and foremost, rather than recreational listening, and when used as intended, the TMA-2 DJ Wireless headphones are wildly impressive. Wireless connectivity is simply a huge deal for DJing, and with AlphaTheta (the successor to Pioneer DJ) offering its own HDJ-F10 wireless headphones, I'm hoping to see competition and growth in this new market.

When it comes to putting together and performing sets, these headphones are a real boost. AIAIAI has taken cues from the best over-ear headphones and best wireless headphones to truly reload the DJ headphone formula for the modern age.