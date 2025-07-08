We've been raving about the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for years, and they've just dropped back down to their lowest ever price. In the US, you can pick up a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 for just $193 at Amazon, down from $348. That's a saving of $155. And in the UK, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are down to £177 (from £229) at Amazon, saving you £52.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have been number one in our guide to the best headphones for years now, and every time they get discounted they become an even more attractive buy. Amazon's US deal isn't quite as spectacular as the official price drop suggests, because these headphones haven't sold at the full list price for some time. But this is as deep as discounts get on these specific headphones: bar a couple of very short blips, they haven't been this cheap since Black Friday.

While there are newer and better models available, they're considerably more expensive, and many mid-price rivals just don't measure up. Sony absolutely knocked it out of the park with these over-ears and a lot of the industry is still trying to catch up – especially with price drops like this.

Save £52 Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC over-ear headphones: was £229 now £177 at Amazon Amazon's UK discounting isn't quite as dramatic as the US deal, but this is still one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for these Sonys: they're usually £199 or more, and sometimes much more. £177 is not a lot of money for a very impressive set of Sonys with superb sound and excellent ANC.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 have been around for a while now, but just weeks ago we said they are still the best over-ear headphones for most people: at this price, they really haven't been beaten for mid-range noise cancelling headphones.

There are newer models for sure, but when it comes sound quality, noise cancellation and features, you have to pay a lot more for a clear step up in all areas. So while the newer Sony WH-1000XM6 have major improvements, they're also more than twice the price of these WH-1000XM4.

Other headphones can beat these Sonys in individual areas, such as sound quality or noise cancellation power – but as a total package that are also lightweight and comfortable, and have all the key features you could need… nothing's beaten them as all-rounders for this price.

As a value-conscious headphone buyer, I would go for these over the more expensive ones in a heartbeat: they deliver the goods for a really good price. We said in our original WH-1000XM4 review that they were probably the best headphones ever made, and today they still leave many of their rivals in the dust.

