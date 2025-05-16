Over the last week, I’ve been tasked with testing the new Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones to their absolute limit. And yes, they’re pretty great. With class-leading noise cancelling capabilities, awesome audio and features for days, these compete against even some of the best headphones around. But should you buy them now?

For many, the answer will be a resounding yes – but, you wouldn’t be alone in having a few reservations or questions. So, if you’re on the fence, here are my top three reasons to pick up the Sony WH-1000XM6 right now… as well as three reasons to hold fire.

If you’d like to check out my full thoughts, head over to my Sony WH-1000XM6 review – but for the quicker takeaway, let’s dive straight into things…

(Image credit: Future)

Why you should buy them

1. You get class-leading active noise cancelling capabilities

Now, when it comes to noise cancelling, these are by far the best Sony headphones you can buy. But I’d go a step further. They’re also arguably the best noise cancelling headphones available – period.

The Japanese tech giant’s new cans use the fresh QN3 HD noise cancelling processor, which is seven times faster than the old QN1. It harnesses the capabilities of twelve mics in order to offer truly sound crushing ANC. Whether you’re looking for near-silence on your daily commute, an isolated listening session at the local café, or cans to help you lock in at the office, the WH-1000XM6 have you covered.

Even when compared to the noise-nixing legends that are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, the XM6 are more than capable of holding their own.

I found them to be equally as good, if not better, than the Bose in my real-world testing, which included vacuuming my apartment, walking in traffic-heavy areas, and taking public transport. On occasion, you will hear sounds creep through, but fear not – the most harsh noises will be drastically dampened, meaning you can stay focused on your favorite tunes, at all times.

(Image credit: Future)

2. They sound fantastic and can mold to your specific taste

In terms of sound quality, the Sony WH-1000XM6 perform very nicely indeed. There’s a fantastically balanced sound signature out of the box, which aims to get closer to the ‘flat’ presentation that many audio engineers seek out. No need to worry about over-zealous bass or harsh treble here.

But still, you’re able to get an exciting listen out of Sony’s new flagship cans. In my hours upon hours of testing, I was treated to clear highs, rich mids and driving low-end output, which kept me coming back time after time. And with Sony’s ‘noise shaper’ technology, these cans can pre-empt sudden sound changes for a distortion-free, controlled listen.

There’s also DSEE Extreme for upscaling lower quality audio files, and Sony’s proprietary LDAC codec for getting the best out of ‘hi-res’ tracks over Bluetooth. And if you really want to make the XM6 sound your own, you can have a play with EQ settings, which include a Find Your Equalizer test that creates a tailor-made sound, just for you.

(Image credit: Future)

3. You get access to a treasure trove of smart features

But wait… the smart features in the app don't stop there. Sony has added even more features to its Sound Connect app for WH-1000XM6 owners. There’s Auracast, a type of Bluetooth technology that enables you to tune into an audio broadcast transmitted from a phone, TV or similar device without pairing. But there’s also an instant mute function on the mic that's useful for calls, and Scene-based Listening, which can adjust ANC levels based on your environment.

And on top of these new additions, you’re getting the very best of everything that’s come before in the WH-1000X line. I’m talking multi-point connectivity, wear detection, voice assistant compatibility and adaptive sound control, which adjusts audio output depending on your location and movement.

There’s also an Ambient Sound mode and Speak to Chat for when you want to be more aware of your surroundings. Alternatively, just cover your hand over the right earcup and you’ll be able to hear everything around you super-clearly until you lift your hand away.

And I could go on… there’s a Cinema listening mode that up-mixes stereo sound into a more immersive, three-dimensional format, and Background Music mode, which makes it seem as if your tunes are playing in a café or living room.

(Image credit: Future)

Why they might not be right for you at the moment

1. They’re not cheap… to say the least

Okay, I might’ve made the Sony WH-1000XM6 sound like the perfect pair of headphones so far. But still, they might not be right for everyone, at least at the minute. And perhaps the most obvious reason for that is they’re pretty pricey.

In fact, they’ll cost even more than their predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM5, did at launch. The brand spanking new XM6 have a list price of $449 / £400 / AU$699, which is $50 / £20 / AU$50 more than the last flagship model at launch.

The XM5 are now widely available for closer to $300 / £250 and rivals like the aforementioned Bose QuietComfort Ultra are also on sale for under $350 / £350 pretty regularly.

I also need to note here that they cost the same as the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3, and those have clearly superior sound quality, though the Sony beat them on ANC power and features.

So, even though the XM6 offer better sound quality than their predecessor and ANC that stands up to Bose’s recent supremacy, it might take a discount for some to take the plunge on a purchase.

Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones next to their predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM5 (Image credit: Future)

2. They don’t supply the best battery life around

The Sony WH-1000XM6 dish out 30 hours of playtime with ANC on. Is that bad? Not at all. But is it particularly impressive? Again, no, not really. To be frank, 30 hours is pretty average for a pricier pair of headphones like these.

For instance, it's the same amount you’ll get out of the five-star rated Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3, as well as the Sonos Ace headphones.

On the flip side, there are some competitors that totally blow that 30 hours of playtime out of the water. The fantastic Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 boast a battery life of 60 hours with ANC on and as the name suggests, a mind-boggling 100 hours with noise cancelling off. Another pair that manages 60 hours is the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, which are great all-rounders with a significantly lower price than the WH-1000XM6.

(Image credit: Future)

3. You might not be bowled over by their looks

So this last one is a lot more subjective, but the design of the Sony WH-1000XM6 might not be for you. See, I do like the look of these new cans overall, but I can’t help but feel that the earcups are quite chunky. So, if you’re after a more curved or low-key look, these might not be the absolute best headphones for you.

In addition, Sony has only opted to launch the XM6 in three colorways: Black; Midnight Blue; and Platinum Silver. There’s no Smoky Pink variant at the point of release, which was a popular addition to the XM5 lineup after entering the fray in September 2024. Fans of a more vibrant look may also be better served by the Bose QuietComfort Headphones (hold the Ultra – these are the cheaper model), which you can grab in green, blue and lilac.

If I was picking some headphones on looks alone, I’d have to go with the Marshall Monitor III ANC. They have a faux leather casing on the earcups, discreet buttons and a luxury-looking carry case. When it comes to style alone, they’re among the best.

(Image credit: Future)