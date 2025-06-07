I’ve been listening to all of my favorite tracks on the Sony WH-1000XM6 for weeks now and I’ve made no secret of my fondness for Sony’s latest flagship headphones – especially in my Sony WH-1000XM6 review. With stunning sound quality, top-drawer ANC and a carefully-crafted design, I can’t see myself putting them down anytime soon. They really are true all-rounders, and are more than deserving of their spot on our list of the best noise cancelling headphones.

But alongside the Sony WH-1000XM6, I’ve also been testing their two most recent predecessors, the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Sony WH-1000XM4. I’ve stacked each model against one another on aspects such as audio performance, feature-set and build in order to find which are the best Sony headphones on the market when you balance what they can do against their price.

Has Sony outdone its best work with the WH-1000XM6? Are they the best option to buy if you’re new to Sony’s WH-1000X line entirely? Or are they worth an upgrade even if you have either of the previous models? I’ll answer all of that below!

(Image credit: Future)

The XM6 supply a sweeping refinement of what came before…

Firstly, if you’re hoping for a complete overhaul of what came before, you’re out of luck. Yep, the Sony WH-1000XM6 are both a compilation of and an evolution from their ancestors. For instance, you’re getting the foldable arms of the XM4, alongside the sleeker, more luxurious design of the XM5. And at the same time, you’re getting stronger hinges than those on the XM5 for improved durability, but a wider, more comfortable headband than we've seen before.

That sense of evolution applies to more than just design, though. Sonically, the WH-1000XM6 are a step up over both the XM5 and XM4. A key difference is that you’re getting considerably more width with the XM6, partially thanks to their new and improved 30mm dynamic driver.

When comparing each model with tracks such as Sasà by Oro, I got a sense of a broader, more open sound with the XM6. One that afforded a greater amount of breathing space to each instrument in the mix – ideal for those seeking out a more immersive, revealing listening experience.

The XM6 are powered by a new QN3 HD processor, which, according to Sony, operates seven times faster than the original. That powers Sony’s ‘noise shaper’ tech, which enhances digital to analogue conversion while also pre-empting sudden sound changes, for a more natural, distortion-free listen. But that QN3 processor is also the source of the XM6’s biggest improvement area over their predecessors.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

And that is, of course, their active noise cancellation capabilities. Having tried competitors like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 and both of Sony’s previous efforts, it’s clear: the Sony WH-1000XM6 are the noise-cancelling king right now.

Whether I was on public transport, vacuuming my apartment, or working in a chatter-filled office, the XM6 offered silence or, at worst, near-silence. The same can’t be said for the XM5 and certainly not for the XM4 – both of which performed very well at the point of release, but have been considerably outclassed by Sony itself.

A huge reason for that, of course, is that the WH-1000XM6 harness the power of 12 – yes 12 – microphones. That’s four more than the XM5 and a whopping seven more than the XM4. And each of those 12 mics is fine-tuned to carve out as much external noise as possible. AI algorithms also lend a hand in keeping you zoned in on your music or favorite shows.

There are more beamforming mics on the XM6 too – six in total – meaning you’re getting the best call quality Sony has ever offered on a pair of headphones. My voice was the clearest on Sony’s newest cans when comparing each pair, particularly due to the XM6’s next-level ability to separate speech from background noise.

I actually attended a demo at Sony’s 5020 Studio in which someone made a call in an artificially noisy environment. After placing the XM6 on, their voice was totally lifted away from the clamoring that littered their surroundings.

(Image credit: Future)

Not just new features, but more polished too

When I was testing out the Sony WH-1000XM5, something really struck me. Sure, there was a change to their design with the removal of the foldability that the Sony XM4 have – a downgrade in my view.

But as far as features, there were next to no new additions whatsoever – the XM5 were only a little better than the XM4, but came with a big price hike. As a result, we've been recommending the XM4 even after the XM5 came out.

With the XM6, though, Sony has rectified that, adding a few new features into the mix.

One new key inclusion is Auracast compatibility. This is a type of Bluetooth technology that enables you to tune into an audio broadcast transmitted from a phone, TV or similar device without any pairing.

On top of that, there's a Cinema listening mode that up-mixes stereo sound into a more immersive, three-dimensional format.

(Image credit: Future)

As I mentioned earlier, the XM5 only really provided a touch up on the XM4’s truly wonderful suite of features. That includes LDAC for ‘hi-res’ Bluetooth streaming, Sony’s impeccable DSEE Extreme for upscaling weaker quality audio files (looking at you, Spotify), neat touch controls, and a fleshed-out ambient sound mode if you want to be more aware of your surroundings.

Of course, all of this is still on the XM6 too, though touch controls have been altered so you don’t have to continuously swipe to adjust volume. Stuff like covering the right earcup to activate passthrough mode is a little smoother on the XM5 and XM6 than it was on the XM4. Most voice prompts have been ripped out on the XM6 too, for a less invasive user experience.

Of course, with new features, better all-round audio and much-improved ANC, the Sony WH-1000XM6 come at quite the cost. Specifically, they come in at $449 / £399 / AU$699.

Of course, given the age of the XM5 and XM4, they’re not even going to come near that sort of price tag any more. The XM5 can regularly be found around the $300 / £250 mark, while the still great XM4 can typically be yours for under $250 / £200 / AU$400.

(Image credit: Future)

My final verdict

So, at the end of it all, which Sony headphones are the best for you? Well that’s going to depend, but I can certainly narrow it down for you!

If you’ve got the money to spend, it’s probably pretty apparent by now that your best bet is to snap up the flashy new Sony WH-1000XM6. You get the best… everything. Better ANC than the XM5, the XM4 and, well, basically every set of headphones on the market. Yes, even the Bose.

That makes them worthy of an upgrade if you own either of the previous two models and want to level up your listening, in my view. Ultimately, these are the best Sony headphones to date for pure performance, and these are my big overall winner, even if they come at quite the cost.

Is there room for an XM5 recommendation? Well, if you’re someone who actively dislikes folding headphones then perhaps. They’re a fair bit less expensive than the XM6 and not too much more than the XM4. They also have a very similar look to Sony’s newest cans with most, but not all of the same features.

They are, in my view, the weakest of these three options as a whole package. They have a more rigid build, only marginally better ANC and sound quality over the XM4, and didn’t add much in the way of new features over that model either. Honestly, you’ll be better off spending the extra on the XM6.

(Image credit: Future)

But let’s say the XM6 are a little over budget and you want a pair of headphones that won’t break the bank. In that case, I’d argue that the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a really solid pick, even today.

Yes, they’re weaker than the XM6 in terms of audio performance and ANC, but they’re still very good in both of those departments. They’re also a little clunky looking compared to their two successors, yet still offer commendable levels of comfort.

And something I’d like to mention is that they have a 30-hour battery life with ANC on – something that neither the XM5 or XM6 have improved on. Even if they’re a little dated, I think they offer better poun-for-pound value than the XM5.

So, there you have it. The XM6 would definitely be the headphones I’d spend my own hard-earned cash on. But do you agree? Maybe you absolutely loved the XM5. Perhaps you’re sticking with your good ol’ XM4? Whatever your view, let me know in the comments below!