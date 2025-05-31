The Sony WH-1000XM6 are here, and it’s safe to say that we’re big fans of Sony’s new flagship cans, awarding them our Recommended badge in our Sony WH-1000XM6 review – if you're buying new, they're clearly some of the best headphones you can buy right now. But what if you already own a pair of the legendary Sony WH-1000XM4? Is it really worth the upgrade considering the gap in price between each model?

Well, I’ll give it to you straight: yes, yes it is. I’ve spent weeks using the brand new Sony WH-1000XM6, during which time I’ve been able to test them side-by-side with the Sony WH-1000XM4. And Sony really has got it spot on this time, levelling up every part of the package without making any design decisions the feel like a step back (*ahem* Sony WH-1000XM5, looking at you).

The improvements are clear and make a big difference throughout the Sony WH-1000XM6, but I’ve selected the three most impactful factors that may convince you XM4 owners out there to upgrade. So, let’s dive straight into things.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Sony has taken noise cancelling to new heights

It’s undeniable. These are the best Sony headphones ever for noise cancelling. When pitting the XM6 against the XM4 in an ANC test, it wasn’t even a contest. And that says a lot given that the XM4 still put up a strong performance as far as noise cancellation is concerned.

Look, the XM4 do well to dispel low-end sounds, and are great if you want to dull harsh noise. When using them, I rarely found it difficult to remain focused on my favorite tracks or TV shows. But the XM6 are a real cut above.

It doesn’t matter where I am or what I’m doing, these headphones almost always deliver silence, or at the least, near-silence. In busy, traffic-filled areas, I was totally detached from the world around me. When vacuuming my apartment, disruptive whirring sounds were utterly crushed. And on public transport, it was as if I was traveling alone.

The XM6 are kitted out to supply this class-leading ANC. That’s thanks to a new, drastically stronger QN3 HD noise-cancelling processor that channels the abilities of 12 microphones to phase out all ambient sounds.

The XM4, meanwhile, have seven fewer mics and a significantly weaker processor. Sure, they had wonderful ANC at the point of launch, but now, they’ve been outclassed by a wide array of rivals – of course the XM6, but also Sony’s own XM5 model and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, to name just a couple. We rate these as the best noise cancelling headphones when it comes to pure noise stopping power, and you absolutely will hear the difference if you choose to upgrade.

The Sony WH-1000XM6's class-leading ANC provides a true escape from the outside world (Image credit: Future)

2. You get the sleekness of the XM5 with the XM4’s foldability

As I mentioned in my Sony WH-1000XM6 review, these headphones marry the very best design elements of their two predecessors to perfection. I’m sure a lot of XM4 owners love the foldability of their cans, which is ideal for throwing them in a bag when you’re on the go.

And I’m also sure that Sony is under no illusions that removing that feature from the XM5 model put off a lot of XM4 owners who might've considered an upgrade.

Thankfully for those people, Sony has listened to its critics and brought folding back from the dead – and improved it. The Sony WH-1000XM6 use fortified metal hinges that are more durable and enduring than those on the XM4.

That means you’ll have less to worry about around breakage or damage over the coming years. On top of that, there’s a new magnetic case for you to put the folded-up XM6 into – in my opinion, that’s more practical than the XM4’s zip-up one.

But not only do the XM6 fold, they look pretty cool while doing so. Sony’s new cans have largely maintained the slimmer, seamless, rounded design of the XM5 – which already had a more premium look than the XM4 in my view.

The headband is greatly improved from that of the XM4, with a less plasticky appearance, a smoother feel, and luxurious levels of comfort thanks to being wider. There’s also a neat paper-like matte consistency to the XM6’s exterior, which looks extremely clean. They feel like a real physical upgrade.

Foldability is back and better than ever (Image credit: Future)

3. Upgraded audio, forged alongside leading mastering engineers

Let’s conclude by discussing what matters most on any pair of the best wireless headphones: sound quality. When we reviewed the Sony WH-1000XM4, we lauded their clean, expressive sound, punchy bass and impressive attention to detail.

Their 40mm dynamic drivers – similar to those used in the Sony WH-1000XM3 before them – are more than capable of handling heavy beats or delicate vocal ballads, with overall audio quality still satisfying me half a decade after launch.

But, as you’d hope, the Sony WH-1000XM6 do all of this and then some. In my comparison testing, I found the XM6 produced a more balanced sound, right out of the box. Sony’s new cans were developed alongside a number of well-renowned mastering engineers, and perhaps unsurprisingly, that means there’s a more even sound across all frequencies.

The end result is a combination of pumping yet disciplined bass, rich mids, and energetic highs. That new and improved sonic cocktail really makes the XM6 worth the step up in my view.

There’s also a ‘noise shaper’ in the XM6, which enhances digital to analog conversion and removes distortion from sudden sound changes, capping off a fantastically controlled listening experience.

Another crucial improvement from the XM4 is the XM6’s more nuanced, wider soundstage. Every instrumental element is given plenty of room to breathe, forging open, layered, and hypnotic listening experiences. Yes, the XM6 really are great at immersing you in the music… but also in movies too.

That’s thanks to a new feature called 360 Reality Audio Upmix. Just flick Cinema mode on in the Sony Sound Connect app, and the headphones will convert a basic stereo signal into a more expansive format, helping to create a three-dimensional spatial impression.

Finally, you’ve still got all the great sound-related features from the XM4. Whether that’s DSEE Extreme upscaling for lower-quality music files, LDAC for ‘hi-res’ Bluetooth listening, or EQ adjustment, you’ll be in for an absolute treat.

The XM6 do still have an advantage here, with a 10-band equalizer giving you elevated levels of control, and that improved ANC I mentioned will keep you even more engrossed in the music.

You get the picture – the XM6 really do have all bases covered, and you will immediately feel a clear difference moving from the old model to the new.

The WH-1000XM6 have all the tech required for a premium listening experience (Image credit: Future)