Audacy has removed its app from the Roku platform

There hasn't been an official announcement so far

The best alternatives offer a lot of the same content

If you've been using the Audacy app to stream radio stations, podcasts or music through your Roku device or TV, I've got some bad news: Audacy have removed the app from the platform.

That's understandably upset many listeners. Audacy's a big fish in the streaming pond, delivering names including CNN, CBS Sports Radio and many more, as well as lots of podcasts and music.

We don't know why Audacy has decided to pull its app, but Cord Cutters News has some possible explanations: maybe they didn't like the terms of their Roku deal, or perhaps it's part of a shift of focus that'll mean concentrating on fewer platforms. But whatever the explanation, it means Audacy listeners will need an alternative – and here are some of the best options.

What apps are good replacements for Audacy?

There's no shortage of audio apps on the Roku Channel Store, and the first one to check out is iHeart. It's one of the biggest radio streamers, with the most popular AM and FM stations from cities across North America as well as a good selection of radio, podcasts and music stations from around the world.

The other big name here is TuneIn. Like iHeart it's got a huge selection, and includes channels from big names such as NPR, CNN, ESPN Radio and the BBC.

SiriusXM is another well-known name offering a mix of music, podcasts and chat, and there are plenty of themed music streamers covering every imaginable niche – Yacht Rock Miami, anyone?

If you browse the Music and Podcasts section of the Channel Store you'll also find the big guns of audio streaming such as Apple Music (but sadly not Apple Podcasts), Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube (a lot of audio podcasts also upload video versions to the video streamer) and Pandora.

