PayPal will now let you pay in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies - but with one crucial condition

Pay with Crypto will support BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, BNB, Solana, USDC and more

Wallets like Coinbase, Binance and others are also supported

1.5% transaction fee will follow a 0.99% introductory fee

PayPal will now allow US merchants to accept over 100 different cryptocurrencies as payment. opening up access to a crypto market worth an estimated $3-4 trillion.

The company said its new 'Pay with Crypto' platform will enable it to tap into a global user base of more than 650 million users, with support initially rolling out for BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, BNB, Solana, USDC and more.

Pay with Crypto will also connect to wallets like Coinbase, OKX, Binance, Kraken, Phantom, MetaMask, and Exodus to make it easier for users to link to their existing crypto collections.

PayPal cryptocurrency payments

"Using PayPal's open platform, the business can accept crypto for payments, increase their profit margins, pay lower transaction fees, get near instant access to proceeds," PayPal CEO Alex Chriss explained.

Funds held as PYUSD, PayPal's USB-backed stablecoin, earn 4% annually.

From launch, PayPal will charge a 0.99% introductory fee, valid for the first year. From then on, transactions will incur a 1.5% fee, however this could still end up being up to 90% cheaper than some international credit card fees.

The news comes around a week after the company launched PayPal World – a platform designed to support international payments with early support including five world-leading wallets from the US, China, India and Mexico.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"By enabling seamless cross-border crypto payments, we're breaking long-standing barriers in global commerce," Chriss added.

Pay with Crypto will begin rolling out to US merchants in the coming weeks.

PayPal isn't the only payment gateway supporting crypto payments, with rival company Stripe confirming in June 2025 it would accept USDC, a dollar-backed stablecoin, via Shopify.

Highlighting the scale of the opportunity, Stripe stressed that $94 billion in stablecoin payments were settled globally in the two years leading up to its announcement.