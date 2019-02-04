Best credit card processing service

Online card processing is an essential tool for most internet businesses, but with a wide number of options available, the sheer choice can seem rather daunting. Most services offer the same basic features, such as subscription payment options, processing in multiple currencies, and global payments.

However, beyond that, there can be multiple considerations when it comes to picking the right payment processing gateway. Some decision makers might be most concerned about fees, some might be more focused on integration, and others may look for additional features to build into.

Juggling all these various requirements can be tricky, but by being aware of the main credit card processing options – what they offer, and how they differ from each other – the decision can be made easier. So that’s exactly what we’re breaking down here, with our roundup of the five best services on the market right now.

Head this way to find the best accounting software for your business

PayPal (Image Credit: TechRadar)

Well-known for good reason

Easy to use

No monthly fees

In-store payments

May not suit enterprise needs

PayPal has become the ubiquitous payment portal for many online businesses due to the simple reason that it’s so easy to use. PayPal has made integration into payment gateways simple for major e-commerce platforms, often requiring little more than a couple of clicks and an email address – often the most complex part of setting up PayPal processing is copying and pasting a supplied API key to get started.

There are no monthly fees for the small business product, Web Payments Standard, with transaction fees of 1.9% to 3.4%, depending on sales volume. Although many shopping carts are built to accommodate PayPal from scratch, it can even be used as a standalone service for taking individual payments from clients, just by pasting a payment button code into an email. Subscription payments are also available by default.

PayPal also offers additional features to grow into, such as taking in-store payments through a card reader. With no hidden costs or monthly charges, PayPal is one of the most accessible options for startups and small businesses.

2Checkout (Image Credit: TechRadar)

A flexible option which is easily integrated

Easy to integrate

No monthly fees

Range of add-ons

High transaction fees

2Checkout is commonly used for the card payment needs of startups and small businesses because it’s often easy to use and integrate into existing shopping cart platforms. In many ways 2Checkout works in a similar manner to PayPal, and a lot of small businesses can often be found offering PayPal and 2Checkout together as alternative payment options.

There are no monthly fees, but transaction fees can vary according to how the service is used. They can be anything from 3.5% for ordinary online sales up to 6% for digital product sales, though again these can be reduced according to sales volume. Additionally, 2Checkout does have add-ons available for tax and handling purposes, which could simplify bookkeeping.

Worldpay (Image Credit: TechRadar)

International online payment gateway

Major brand

Multiple in-store options

Fraud screening

Cancellation fees

Worldpay is another well-known payment gateway for processing credit card payments online, but has also expanded into a range of offline payment options. Worldpay comes with built-in fraud alert tools that can flag suspect orders, thus allowing you to reject them without direct harm to your business. The caveat, of course, is that it remains an individual decision as to whether to accept or ignore the flags, and it can take some experience to recognize the difference between likely false alarms and blatant fraudulent orders.

One manner in which Worldpay has differentiated itself from competitors is by its selection of in-store payment options, providing not just the choice of a card reader, but alternatively a tablet for taking orders, or even a Worldpay checkout till with barcode scanner.

Since it was bought out by Vantiv in 2017, Worldpay’s fees have become more customized and perhaps less transparent, but expect to pay a monthly fee on top of transaction fees. Also, be aware that Worldpay may be offered on a contract, which means that you must continue the service through the contract period, or else pay a termination fee.

Authorize.net (Image Credit: TechRadar)

Competitive service with smart additional tools

Fraud screening

Merchant account option

Customer Information Management

Merchant account details aren’t always clear

Authorize.net has a couple of different platforms on offer. The All-in-One option allows for credit card processing without a merchant account, and comes with a monthly charge of $25, with transaction fees starting at a competitive 2.9%.

However, Authorize.net is perhaps more famous for its merchant account gateway, and while that option retains the monthly fee, transaction fees are reduced in a big way if you go this route. Note that once you sign up for a merchant account you will be charged for it – whether you are actively using it or not.

There are additional tools offered by Authorize.net, some of which are included by default, and some which will incur additional costs. Fraud screening tools are included as standard, as is the ability to dynamically change and adjust subscription billing.

There are also advanced Customer Information Management tools available, such as the ability to automatically update a customer’s charge card details, and allow multiple payment methods and billing addresses for a single customer.

Like most other major payment platforms, Authorize.net can often be found as an add-on for e-commerce platforms for easy integration.

Sage Pay (Image Credit: TechRadar)

Offers the potential for some serious efficiency savings

Can be integrated into Sage Accounts

Merchant account option

Versatile and scalable

Monthly costs

Sage Pay is a credit card payment gateway that has the added benefit of being able to integrate into Sage’s accounting software. Like most big payment processors, generally speaking it can be easily integrated into existing e-commerce platforms.

Sage Pay also offers telephone processing and direct card processing for in-store usage, as well as providing merchant account integration. Sage Pay effectively has a whole suite of services that can work for startups, as well as small corporations and larger enterprises.

The ability to integrate directly with Sage Accounts is probably the biggest selling point, as this can significantly simplify bookkeeping and financial recording, helping to save on accounting costs. The ability to work directly with a merchant account also means a big reduction on transaction fees.

There is a monthly fee to pay according to sales volume, which begins from $25 per month. However, considering the potential for efficiency savings through simplified accounting, this can seem more like an investment than a cost.