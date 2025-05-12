Fortnite players can get 20% back on V-Buck purchases by using Epic's payment system, giving you massive savings on your most wanted skins

Purchasing V-Bucks using Epic Games' payment service on PC or mobile now grants a 20% Epic Rewards rate

This gives you 20% back as credit for each transaction

The company has also announced a limited-time 20% Epic Rewards rate for Epic Games Store purchases

Epic Games has revealed that those purchasing Fortnite in-game currency using the publisher's own payment service on PC or mobile will now benefit from a 20% Epic Rewards rate.

This gives you 20% back on every purchase, which you could then save to spend on even more V-Bucks in the future, letting you get your most wanted skins for less.

To give you a practical example of what this means, buying 2,800 V-Bucks for $22.99 using the Epic Games Store payment system will give you $4.60 back in Epic Rewards. Do that twice and you can get 1,000 extra V-Bucks (normally $8.99) effectively for free.

This is absolutely fantastic and one of the most generous reward systems that I've seen in gaming yet. It's no coincidence, however, that this announcement comes ahead of the expected return of Fortnite to the US iOS App Store.

It follows a landmark ruling that allows app developers to link to payments in external app stores, without giving any commission to Apple. The lack of commission, which is usually 30%, means that Epic Games is able to pass on some of the savings to consumers through this program while still increasing the revenue it receives from each transaction.

Aside from Fortnite, that 20% rate will apply to purchases in other Epic Games titles such as Rocket League and Fall Guys.

The company has also announced that purchases on the Epic Games Store using Epic's payment system will receive a boosted 20% Epic Rewards (up from the usual 5%) for a limited time. This is in place until August 31 and includes games from companies distributed via the store.

If you've been waiting for the chance to add the likes of Alan Wake 2 to your PC games library, then this limited offer period could be the time to strike.