The Federal Trade Commission has extended the deadline to claim a Fortnite refund

You now have until July 9, 2025

Eligible players can file a report via the FTC website

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has extended the deadline to claim a refund on unwanted Fortnite purchases.

Previously, consumers had until February 14 to file a claim though that has now been extended to July 9. The regulatory body has confirmed that a total of $126 million has already been sent out to those who filed a valid claim by that first date.

If you have already submitted a claim, then no further action is necessary. If you haven't then you can file a claim online via the FTC website.

The FTC states that you can apply for a refund if you meet any of the following criteria:

You were charged in-game currency for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022

Your child made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018

Your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about wrongful charges

It is worth bearing in mind that you must be at least 18 years old in order to complete the claim form. A parent or guardian can also complete the claim form on the behalf of those under that age.

The claims process is only open for those in the US. Filing a claim will also not affect your in-game items or Fortnite account.

The FTC has also warned against potential refund scams, reiterating the fact that it will never charge in order to file a claim. "Don't pay anyone who promises you an FTC refund in exchange for a fee," it advises.

What did Epic Games do wrong?

These refunds are part of a settlement announced back in December 2022, which involved an agreement from Fortnite developer Epic Games to pay millions in refunds to players.

The company allegedly violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by using dark patterns and visual design tricks to coax players into making unintended purchases.

"Epic used privacy-invasive default settings and deceptive interfaces that tricked Fortnite users, including teenagers and children," FTC chair Lina M. Khan said at the time.

"Protecting the public, and especially children, from online privacy invasions and dark patterns is a top priority for the Commission, and these enforcement actions make clear to businesses that the FTC is cracking down on these unlawful practices.”

In addition to announcing the refunds. Epic Games paid a $275 million fine for breaching the rules, the largest ever penalty for violating an FTC rule.