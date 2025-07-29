Fortnite 's Super Showdown event officially kicks off on August 2, 2025

The Chapter 6 Season 3 finale event will star Superman against a mysterious foe

The live event takes place a few days before the current season ends on August 8, 2025

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is almost at an end, but players can still look forward to the Super Showdown finale event that will take place just a few days before the season officially comes to a close.

Epic Games has confirmed that Super Showdown will begin on August 2, 2025, at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT (August 1) / 7:30pm BST. However, doors officially open 2pm ET / 11:00am PT (August 1) / 7pm BST, giving players enough time to jump in early before the finale kicks off.

We don't know the specifics of the event yet, but the teaser trailer reveals an upcoming battle that will star Superman against a mysterious kraken-like monster that has tentacles and multiple eyes. We also know that it will take place at Demon's Domain.

Super Showdown will be a live event, which means it will be a one-time, exclusive Fortnite experience. You won't want to miss it.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 | Super Showdown Story Event Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 officially ends on August 8, though Chapter 6 Season 4 has yet to receive a release date.

Recently, Fortnite kicked off the Fantastic Four Cup, a Battle Royale Squads competition, featuring earnable skins and other goodies inspired by the MCU's latest superhero film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The event began on July 23, giving players the chance to climb the leaderboards and get their hands on limited-time Outfits based on Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The same skins later became available in the game's Item Shop on July 25.