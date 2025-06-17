OK, before you scroll straight to the comments section (without reading the piece) to tell me people can't afford to feed their kids, and yet here I am recommending $300 headphones, take a breath: I'm not suggesting everyone should head out this instant and buy all five options here.

What I am saying is that if (if!) you're addicted to music and if (if!) you want to listen to your favorite tracks while you work, rest and play, your ideal setup includes five different designs – and I'm going to tell you the best of each.

As someone who’s been working in music all my life, I certainly know I need five pairs of headphones, but of course maybe you can (and do) make do with fewer. I support you. My job is simply to suggest and to recommend – and each of these options has a very specific use case that may speak to you.

I promise you that if you only pick up one of these options, you’ll still be happier than you were before.

So what's the deal?

Wireless, shut-out-the-world over-ear headphones

Your 'main' earbuds with top call-handling, ANC and more

A secondary, chuck-em-in-a-pocket pair

A wired option for hi-res audio (maybe from a dedicated player)

An open-ear sports specific set, with a good waterproof rating

Again, maybe you're only looking for one of these options right now.

If you're not sure which you need most, it's worth considering how you tend to listen. Personally, my Technics EAH-AZ100 earbuds (aka my 'main' pair and some of the best earbuds around) are the ones I'd keep in a fire. Why? Because I usually listen on the go, I take calls a lot, and I like to pack light – my bag's normally filled with dance shoes, so over-ears aren't always viable.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Right, intro done. Let's dig in!

The anti-social wireless over-ear headphones

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Sony broke the mold with these August 2020-issue cans – so much so that we're still recommending them almost five years later at the very top of our best headphones list.

What to say about them that hasn't already been said? Great ANC? Nah, you knew that. A likeable companion app and excellent sound quality? Also known.

OK try this: these will be your biggest outlay for a while, so you have to get it right. And you cannot go wrong here.

For me, there are few other options that utter "I like my music and I'm not into talking right now" anywhere near as effectively as these iconic Sony headphones. And as a woman who commutes – sometimes from gigs or events – that's priceless.

Not your set? See also Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 or Cambridge Audio Melomania P100

(Image credit: Future / Simon Lucas)

The 'main' pair of earbuds

I test earbuds for a living – have done since 2019 – and I love this set. Triple device connectivity (sounds like a small perk, but it really isn't), excellent call quality, very good ANC and a detailed, nuanced sound quality. Oh, and they fit securely, which you'd think would be a given, but no.

They aren't cheap, but this is your main set of earbuds and one you'll spend months of your music-loving life with. I wouldn't be without mine.

Not your set? See also Bowers & Wilkins Pi8, the older Technics EAH-AZ80 or AirPods Pro 2

The back-up earbuds

(Image credit: Future)

They're so good, it feels criminal to call them your inconsequential second set of buds – the ones you chuck in a pocket or bag for if your main set run out of juice (or a friend wants a set), say.

The thing is, they recently came down again in price to the point that if you're looking for earbuds, you really should get them. The ANC is good, the app is great, the sound is fun and zealous, and the design is a delight. They look so much more expensive than they are.

Not your set? See also Earfun Air Pro 3 or Sony WF-C510

The wired option

(Image credit: Future)

At some point, you or the music-lovers in your life are going to realise that wired audio still sounds better than wireless. It's because Bluetooth transmission still incurs loss, however next-gen the codec support sounds.

Don't get me wrong, wireless is great: convenient, fun, noise-nixing and with mics for calls! But for truly hi-res audio from your phone – or one of the best hi-res players – you need to feel the wires beneath your wings. And it doesn't have to be expensive! See my guide to the best wired earbuds for inexpensive options.

I've definitely not gone for affordable here. I've gone with in-ears because I like to pack light (see above) and truly, I adore these wired earbuds from Campfire Audio and Alessandro Cortini, but you can also get lossless via AirPods Max with USB-C now and if you prefer over-ears, I've got plenty of options in my best wired headphones roundup.

Not your set? See also 1More Triple Driver In-Ears or Meze Audio Poet

The sports-specific open earbuds

(Image credit: Future)

For a few years, I liked the idea of open-fit earbuds (great for running – you can still hear traffic) but not the notably thin, lean sound quality. Not any more.

The biggest compliment I can pay Huawei's FreeArc is that they made me forget they were open-fit buds. And the feature-set is incredible for the humble asking fee.

Are they waterproof? You betcha! An IP57 rating means they're dust resistant and can be immersed in water up to a depth of one meter, for 30 minutes – so it's OK if you drop one in a puddle on the pre-breakfast 5k.

Not your set? See also Honor Earbuds Open or Shokz OpenFit Air