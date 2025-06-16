If you can’t give me love, give me Chord’s Suzi Pre and Suzi Amp (because elite hi-fi is basically the same thing)

Chord has officially launched the elite Suzi Pre and Suzi Amp

Both were shown in prototype only at High End Munich 2024

Chord lists ficw possible configurations – here's the breakdown

Love a TechRadar heritage review? Me too! Grab something refreshing and check out our Chord Chordette review from 2010 (what a name) for five minutes.

Back to the news at hand now, and although High End Munich 2025 saw UK hi-fi specialist Chord tease something "groundbreaking", it's the company's 2024 two-strong prototype reveal that's finally available to buy now – and that I want to shine a light on.

I don't actually know if the pair were named after Suzi Quatro, but that is what I want to believe. Furthermore, anyone who plans on discrediting my assumption has a heart of stone, because she rocks. (Sorry, eds. More of this throughout).

Suzi Amp with the Hugo 2 (Image credit: Chord)

Suzi Pre and Suzi Amp: specs, pricing, Quatro references…

Breakdown? Of course. As you'd expect, the Suzi Pre preamp and Suzi Amp stereo power amplifier can be used in isolation, or in combination as a pre/power amp, but Chord explains that the 30-watt Suzi Amp can also seamlessly integrate with the company's flagship Hugo 2 DAC (although not the minor step-down Qutest model).

And there's more. When the Suzi Amp is paired with the aforementioned Hugo 2 DAC and the company's 2go streamer, it transforms into a streaming amplifier complete with Roon Endpoint and DLNA/UPnP connectivity, plus the potential for 2TB maximum onboard solid state storage, using the 2go’s twin MicroSD slots.

But let's keep a knockin' with Chord's full Suzi concept guide, including five potential configurations. Yes, I'd kind of hoped for a 48 crash too, but five will do…

Suzi Pre : a standalone analog preamp with a phono stage and headphone output

: a standalone analog preamp with a phono stage and headphone output Suzi Amp : a standalone stereo power amp

: a standalone stereo power amp Suzi Pre/Suzi Amp : a compact pre/power amplifier with phono stage and headphone out

: a compact pre/power amplifier with phono stage and headphone out Suzi Amp with a Hugo 2 : a DAC/amplifier (add USB-C/B inputs with the Multiplexer accessory)

: a DAC/amplifier (add USB-C/B inputs with the Multiplexer accessory) Suzi Amp with a Hugo 2 and 2go: a streaming DAC/amp with up to 2 TB microSD storage

Should you buy both? Well, your mama won't like me (and neither will your bank balance) but there's plenty to love – they make me smile, at any rate.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Suzi Pre boasts a premium built-in MM/MC phono stage (for connectivity with the best turntables, irrespective of your deck's cartridge) with selectable gain and impedance, accessible via top-panel controls or the bundled remote control. It features both 3.5mm and 6.35mm headphone outputs, three RCA inputs, one RCA output, and a 12V DC output. A central polychromatic control sphere takes care of volume and input selection.

The Suzi Amp power amplifier incorporates Chord Electronics' proprietary ULTIMA amplifier topology, boasting 30 watts of stereo power in a remarkably compact design (so it's hardly too big for your home). It features 4mm banana loudspeaker outputs, RCA inputs and a removable solid aluminum cover block exposing connections for the direct integration of the Suzi Pre or Hugo 2.

Chord tells me that front-panel polychromatic buttons control power and the AV bypass feature, and that casework venting should regulate the temperature. A 12 V DC output is also there, for compatibility with other Chord Electronics devices. A headphone pass-through (3.5mm and 6.35mm) is also active when the Suzi Amp is connected to the Suzi Pre or Hugo 2.

Suzi Pre and Suzi Amp, in black (also available in silver finish) (Image credit: Chord)

If you're considering the Hugo 2 and Suzi Amp combination (good shout – me too), Chord Electronics is keen to emphasize that it also offers a separate USB multiplexer expansion accessory. This connects to the Hugo 2’s dual micro USB inputs and adds USB-B data inputs plus USB-C data and charging.

The Suzi Amp is even supplied with a charging bridge accessory for use with the Hugo 2 DAC. Said charging bridge provides juicing power to the Hugo 2 when the Suzi Amp is switched off, keeping the Hugo 2 fully charged for portable use and offering a convenient 5 V USB-C power output for devices.

Let's head down the devil gate drive of pricing, shall we? Suzi Pre comes with a list price of £1,995 (so around $2,700 or AU$4,150, as a rough guide). The Suzi Amp is the Daytona demon of the duo though – the wild one, if you will – in that it is priced at £3,400 (or around $4,600 or AU$7,000, before duties). That USB Multiplexer? It's a snip at £300.

All are available now. My advice? Evie, Evie, let your hair down…

You may also like