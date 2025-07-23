Everyone needs a good quality Bluetooth speaker in their life. A great one can be just as useful at home as it can be in your dorm, on a hike, or even near the pool. Right now, you can buy the JBL Flip 7 at Best Buy for $129.99 (was $149.99).

We’re huge fans of the JBL Flip 7 thanks to its excellent sound quality, great battery life, and good features. This is a great bargain if you're looking for a speaker to take to college, but honestly, everyone is going to love the JBL Flip 7. The $20 discount may not be huge, but when you consider this tops our look at the best Bluetooth speaker, you know you’re onto a good thing.

Today’s best Bluetooth speaker deal

JBL Flip 7: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy The JBL Flip 7 offers up some bold and beefy sound. With clear and powerful bass, it still provides up to 16 hours of playtime. Hook it up to your laptop or similar with the USB-C port and you get lossless audio playback, while it’s also waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof. It’s pretty much all you could need from a super versatile speaker for the home, dorm, by the pool or outdoors.

Our JBL Flip 7 review gave it that rare thing: a five-star review. Its “punchy sound [outperforms] its price to an almost startling degree” with plenty of detail. It could charge more quickly, but we loved it.

Besides being one of the best Bluetooth speakers for general use, it’s also a great option for someone seeking the best waterproof speakers. The best mid-range option, it has “great battery life, sturdy build quality and punchy, [and] full-scale sound”.

The JBL Flip 7 also has a good control app, Auracast compatibility, and you can pair it with another Flip 7 for stereo sound. It also looks pretty good and has a detachable carry strap and carabiner.

We think it’s best for most people, but if you’re looking for something a little different, there are other Bluetooth speaker deals. For a more personal experience, there are some great headphone deals too, with all eyes on the Bose headphone deals right now.