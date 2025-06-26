The excellent Beats Pill wireless speaker is back to its lowest-ever price

Beats may be known for its stylish headphones, but it's also made some well-rated portable speakers like the Beats Pill. Now, you can get the Beats Pill at Walmart for $99.95 (was $149.95).

That's the lowest price we've seen for the Beats Pill, which is normally a little pricey compared to its competitors. However, only the blue colorway is on sale for a record-low price of $99.95. You can still get the black, gold, or red Beats Pill at a discount, but you have to pay $30 more than the blue one.

Today's best wireless speaker deal

Beats Pill: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Walmart The Beats Pill is a sturdy, classy portable speaker that you can use anywhere from the living room to the poolside, thanks to its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. It also has a substantial 24-hour battery life, so you can listen for a long time without worrying about recharging. This is the lowest price we've seen for the Beats Pill, even though it's only for the blue colorway.

The original Beats Pill came out in 2012, so it was long due for an overhaul. In our Beats Pill review, we praised the audio quality of the newest model, its battery life, and bass, among other things.

It's a portable speaker, so you can listen to it from anywhere, be it while cooking in the kitchen or lazing outside on a picnic blanket. The stylish design, which takes inspiration from its predecessor, is also IP67-rated for its water and dust protection.

Adding to its utility, the 24-hour battery life is more than enough for multiple days of listening without worrying about charge.

For other options, consider one of our best wireless speakers or best portable speakers. One of our writers even wrote that the Beats Pill beats the Sonos Roam 2, our best wireless speaker for portability.