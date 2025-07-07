Prime Day is so close I can almost smell it – it's set to run between 8 July and 11 July this year. But if you're on the hunt for a brilliant Bluetooth speaker bargain, there's no need to wait, because I've found a truly unmissable deal. Yes, the Ultimate Ears 4 Wonderboom is just $69 (was $99) at Best Buy and only £75 (was £89) at Amazon UK.

• Check out all the tech deals in Amazon's full sale

We adore the UE Wonderboom 4 here at TechRadar. It's a fantastic-sounding, eye-catching, and highly durable small speaker that you can easily throw in a bag and take on the go. And with these delightful discounts, there's basically no better time to buy.

I'll let you in on the details of this deal below, but if you want to shop other options, make sure you head over to our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Early Prime Day deal: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 (US)

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was $69 now $99 at Best Buy Best Buy has an unspeakably good offer on the Wonderboom 4 right now, but its worth noting that it applies to the Sand Beige color variant only. You can score $30 off this small yet powerful portable speaker right now, which means you're getting a huge 30% off!

Early Prime Day deal: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 (UK)

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was £75 now £89 at Amazon Over in the UK, you can get the UE Wonderboom 4 in either Black or White for just £75. Considering its incredibly impressive bass output, surprisingly high battery life, and IP67 waterproof rating, its clear that this speaker punches well above its weight.

In our Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 review, we gushed about this lil' fella's amazing 360-degree audio output, vibrant color options and already great value for money. So, given its available on sale right now, its all too easy for us to recommend it.

Given our high praise of the Wonderboom 4, it will be of little to no shock that it holds the overall title of best waterproof speaker in our guide. Its IP67 rating meaning its suitable for any environment, from bathtub to beachside. I mean, it can even survive being immersed in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes – pretty cool, right?

For less than $70 / £80, this speaker is an absolute must-have ahead of Prime Day. I'm even considering getting one for myself now! But if you want to weigh the Wonderboom 4 up against its competition, make sure you see our list of the best Bluetooth speakers.