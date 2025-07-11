Only three things are certain in life. Death, taxes, and unbelievable Prime Day deals. And even though Prime Day is in its final moments, it's not too late to take advantage of my favorite deal of the sale so far. Yes, the brilliant Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 is just $99 (was $149) at Amazon US and only £94.05 (was £149.95) at Amazon UK.

This is the lowest price I've ever seen on one of the best smaller-sized speakers on the market. How do I know it's that good? Well, not only did I review it here at TechRadar, but I also use it daily whenever I take a shower and get ready. I even take it on my travels from time to time as well!

I'll gush a little more about the SoundLink Flex Gen 2 down below, and also share a few more details about this offer. But if you're on the hunt for some non-Bluetooth speaker deals, make sure you head on over to our Amazon Prime Day live hub. Time's a-ticking!

Amazon Prime Day deal: Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 (US)

Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This luxurious and light yet durable portable speaker arrived less than a year ago, but it's surprisingly cheap thanks to this Prime Day deal. Typically, the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 would set you back $149, but now it's hit a record-low price of just $99 – that's a phenomenal price for the quality that's on offer. This bargain applies to almost every colorway, too, so if you're not so sure about the model pictured here, don't worry – you can grab it in Alpine Green, Petal Pink, Sandstone, or Twilight Blue instead!

Amazon Prime Day deal: Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 (UK)

Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was £149.95 now £94.05 at Amazon I love my Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2, and at under £95 I'm recommending it to everyone I know! This super-portable, Bose speaker is cheaper than I've ever seen it before, so Prime Day is the perfect time to buy. It's got IP67 waterproofing, a bundle of smart features, and crucially, gorgeous audio output that will keep you coming back over and over. It's cheapest in Black or Blue Dusk (pictured here) right now, but you can get a few of the other color variants at a cut price too.

In my Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 review, I heaped praise on this speaker for its addictively detailed sound, appealing aesthetic, and IP67 dust and waterproof rating. I initially handed it a 4-star score, but if it had been this cheap, best believe it would have done better!

And even after reviewing this model, I've barely put it down. I mean, I even wrote an article talking about why I can't live without it! Fundamentally, that's because it's durable enough to survive being submerged under water, colorful enough to add a bit of pizzazz to my bathroom (for shower listening seshes), and full of fantastic features. My favorite of all is its PositionIQ tech, which optimizes sound depending on the speaker's placement, resulting in the best audio possible.

At less than $100 / £95, there really is no better time to get your mitts on the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2. It easily competes with some of the best Bluetooth speakers and best waterproof speakers, so why not grab one today? But be quick! Prime Day is hours away from fading into the distance.

