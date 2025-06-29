Summer is in full swing, and I have no doubt that many of you are on the lookout for a brand new portable speaker – one you can take on your adventures, to a family BBQ, or even to the beach. Well, good news! There are a ton of strong options to pick from, but there’s one model that I particularly love, and I’ve not been able to get enough of in the last six months.

I’m talking about the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2, a compact, waterproof, great-sounding Bluetooth speaker that you can take on-the-go, enjoy at home, or even bring into the shower.

This colorful, sleek-looking audio companion easily rivals some of the best Bluetooth speakers and, indeed, the best waterproof speakers. So here’s a breakdown of my favorite things about the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2, and, of course, why I can’t live without it.

Yes, we take showers together

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve got nothing to hide. I’ll admit it right here, right now. We shower together. It’s a great way to save water and it adds a splash of fun to every scrubbing session. Trust me, once you start going in together, you’ll find it hard to even imagine showering alone again.

Yep, I bring my Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 with me for almost every shower I take. You knew that’s what I was talking about, right?

Anyway, this Bose speaker is the perfect fit for my bathroom. It’s more diminutive than the brand spankin’ new Bose SoundLink Plus and considerably smaller than the great Bose SoundLink Max, so it’s ideal if, like mine, your bathroom’s a little short on space.

Best of all, this model has an IP67 dust and waterproof rating, meaning it can survive being dunked under a meter of water for as long as 30 minutes. So, I think it’s fair to say you’ll never have to worry about getting it wet, I mean, come on, you could even take it swimming if you wanted to. In fact, it does float in water, so you could even bring it into the tub or a pool if you feel so inclined.

A speaker that sounds as good as it looks

(Image credit: Future)

And unlike a lot of smaller-sized speakers, the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 sounds fantastic. When I reviewed it last year, I praised its well-balanced, punchy audio output, impressive dynamics, and pleasing attention to detail.

It can replicate vocals in a natural-sounding manner, while also giving them plenty of room to breathe. On top of that, the speaker nails delicate highs, and bass output is plenty good enough – though you may want to ramp low-end levels up in the Bose app if you’re into bass-heavy bangers. Sure, it won’t pump out imposing sub bass or sound perfectly clean at peak volume, but that’s pretty much a given for a speaker of this size.

But this model is so much more than a sweet-sounding audio companion – it’s an absolute beauty too. It’s got smooth, curved corners, a durable rubbery body and beautifully finished speaker grille.

Oh, and if you’re partial to colorful tech, the SoundLink Flex Gen 2 is the perfect speaker for you. It now comes in seven different colorways, including: Alpine Sage (green); Black; Citrus Yellow; Petal Pink; Sandstone (brown); Twilight Blue; and the variant I own, Blue Dusk.

I have so much more praise to pour on this speaker, so head over to my Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 review if you want to know more about its smart features, audio abilities, and design elements. But one thing’s for sure, I can’t live without it now – it’s my go-to Bluetooth speaker for showers, travels, and small home gatherings.

So, are you gonna grab the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2? Or perhaps you already have one and have some thoughts of your own? I’d be interested to hear from you, so let’s get chatting down in the comments!

