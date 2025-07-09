I almost fainted with excitement when I saw these Bose Bluetooth speaker Prime Day deals – here's which ones I'd recommend
Are you a Bose fan? Or maybe you're looking to buy your first-ever Bose speaker? Whatever the case, I've got some incredible deals for you. Yes, this Prime Day I've spotted some phenomenal Bose Bluetooth speaker deals, and I'm here to share the best with you.
The main models I'm focusing on here are the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2, Bose SoundLink Max, and Bose SoundLink Micro. All of these are great Bluetooth speakers, and have received hefty price cuts in the Prime Day sales. In fact, my pick of the bunch, the SoundLink Flex Gen 2 has hit a record-low price – what a result!
Amazon Prime Day Bose Bluetooth speaker deals in the US
This beautifully lightweight yet robust portable speaker only arrived in September 2024, but you can already grab it for $50 less than its list price. That's right, the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 is cheaper than its ever been for Prime Day. It's typically on sale at $149, but now you can swipe it for less than $100. This deal applies to a bunch of colorways, including the Twilight Blue, Blue Dusk, Sandstone, Alpine Sage or Petal Pink finishes. Whichever you pick, you'll be guaranteed beautifully balanced sound and an IP67 rating, making it perfect for a pool party.
This big, bruising Bose Bluetooth speaker is a real favorite of ours here at TechRadar. And although it's barely a year old, you can already snag it for $100 less than its usual asking price! It briefly dipped this low earlier in the year, but rest assured, this fee equals the lowest price we've seen it discounted to. As our overwhelmingly positive Bose SoundLink Max review states, "if you want your portable party to go with a bang, don’t look any further."
Amazon Prime Day Bose Bluetooth speaker deals in the UK
This highly portable and durable Bose speaker arrived in September 2024, and its cemented itself as my go-to Bluetooth speaker ever since. It's typically on sale for £149, but now Amazon is letting this beauty go for just £94 in the Prime Day sales – that's an unbelievably good price. It's cheapest in Black and Sage Green right now, but its on sale for a slightly higher price across the vast majority of its color variants. If you want clean, balanced audio, IP67 waterproofing and stunning looks, this has got to be your go-to speaker for the summer.
With the Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2 on the way, you can grab the original model at a cut-price this Prime Day. For just £75, you're getting crisp sound quality, a built-in mic for hands-free calling, and six hours of playtime per charge. Oh, and this model also has an IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning the SoundLink Micro can be submerged in up to a meter of water for as long as 30 minutes.
More Prime Day Bose deals, US
These wonderful noise-cancelling earbuds are truly top-tier – just see our gushing Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024 review to understand exactly why. These take up a new shape compared to the Bose buds that preceded them, and we're big fans. Sonically, though, these are classic Bose: you're getting tip-top ANC, punchy bass, and clear overall audio too. We've never seen the price of these buds drop any lower than this, so don't pass this delicious deal up.
Supplying “incredible sound” (as you can read in our Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review), the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have all the quality you’d expect from a Bose product. At the same time, these provide the benefits of an open-ear form factor, i.e., the ability to hear more of your surroundings. This deal sees some of the best open earbuds around drop to their lowest ever price, so if you're the active type, or just like staying aware of what's going on around you, this offer is perfect for you.
More Prime Day Bose deals, UK
With Bose buds, you already know you're getting amazing ANC, but as we laid out in our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024 review , there's so much more to love about this model. Audio-wise, these are fantastic, and offer that balanced, yet impactful sound with ease. Combine that with their fabulous feature-set and now, amazing cut-price, and they're a top option this Prime Day.
In our Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review, we praised these buds for their open “incredible sound”, but they're great across all the departments that matter most. This model uses an open design, so you'll be able to hear your surroundings as well as your music with ease. You also get as much as seven hours of play time (and up to 48 hours total with the charging case). Given they're £100 off (in certain colorways), they're a total steal.
