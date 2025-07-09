Are you a Bose fan? Or maybe you're looking to buy your first-ever Bose speaker? Whatever the case, I've got some incredible deals for you. Yes, this Prime Day I've spotted some phenomenal Bose Bluetooth speaker deals, and I'm here to share the best with you.

The main models I'm focusing on here are the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2, Bose SoundLink Max, and Bose SoundLink Micro. All of these are great Bluetooth speakers, and have received hefty price cuts in the Prime Day sales. In fact, my pick of the bunch, the SoundLink Flex Gen 2 has hit a record-low price – what a result!

I'll run you through the specifics of each deal below, but if you want to uncover more awesome offers, make sure you take a look at our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Amazon Prime Day Bose Bluetooth speaker deals in the US

Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This beautifully lightweight yet robust portable speaker only arrived in September 2024, but you can already grab it for $50 less than its list price. That's right, the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 is cheaper than its ever been for Prime Day. It's typically on sale at $149, but now you can swipe it for less than $100. This deal applies to a bunch of colorways, including the Twilight Blue, Blue Dusk, Sandstone, Alpine Sage or Petal Pink finishes. Whichever you pick, you'll be guaranteed beautifully balanced sound and an IP67 rating, making it perfect for a pool party.

Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $299 at Amazon This big, bruising Bose Bluetooth speaker is a real favorite of ours here at TechRadar. And although it's barely a year old, you can already snag it for $100 less than its usual asking price! It briefly dipped this low earlier in the year, but rest assured, this fee equals the lowest price we've seen it discounted to. As our overwhelmingly positive Bose SoundLink Max review states, "if you want your portable party to go with a bang, don’t look any further."

Amazon Prime Day Bose Bluetooth speaker deals in the UK

Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was £149 now £94 at Amazon This highly portable and durable Bose speaker arrived in September 2024, and its cemented itself as my go-to Bluetooth speaker ever since. It's typically on sale for £149, but now Amazon is letting this beauty go for just £94 in the Prime Day sales – that's an unbelievably good price. It's cheapest in Black and Sage Green right now, but its on sale for a slightly higher price across the vast majority of its color variants. If you want clean, balanced audio, IP67 waterproofing and stunning looks, this has got to be your go-to speaker for the summer.

Bose SoundLink Micro: was £119 now £75 at Amazon With the Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2 on the way, you can grab the original model at a cut-price this Prime Day. For just £75, you're getting crisp sound quality, a built-in mic for hands-free calling, and six hours of playtime per charge. Oh, and this model also has an IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning the SoundLink Micro can be submerged in up to a meter of water for as long as 30 minutes.

More Prime Day Bose deals, US

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024: was $179 now $129 at Amazon These wonderful noise-cancelling earbuds are truly top-tier – just see our gushing Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024 review to understand exactly why. These take up a new shape compared to the Bose buds that preceded them, and we're big fans. Sonically, though, these are classic Bose: you're getting tip-top ANC, punchy bass, and clear overall audio too. We've never seen the price of these buds drop any lower than this, so don't pass this delicious deal up.

More Prime Day Bose deals, UK