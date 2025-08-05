The Avid EVO TWO is an evolution of the EVO THREE

Low-end frequency of just 28Hz, with a 3.5-way driver design

£27,995 / €34,995 / $38,995 (about AU$57,589)

British hi-fi firm Avid has unveiled the new flagship in its EVO speaker range, the EVO TWO, as part of its ongoing 30th anniversary celebrations, which also recently included its first all-new turntable in 12 years.

Avid describes the EVO TWO as an "advancement" of the current EVO THREE speakers, with the new model delivering an enhanced bass response, a wider dynamic range and a more expansive sound stage.

The speakers will be available in the UK, Europe and the US, but they've been made with the US market in mind: according to managing director Conrad Mas, “It is particularly suitable for larger rooms and properties where wall construction may be less rigid, a common scenario in many North American homes."

(Image credit: Avid HiFi)

Avid EVO TWO: key specs and pricing

The EVO TWO feature a 28mm (1.1-inch) hand-coated soft dome tweeter, two 160mm (6.3 inch) mid-range drivers and a 250mm (9.84 inch) low-frequency driver with a low end of 28Hz – the addition of the latter means that Avid is referring to this as a 3.5-way speaker system.

That's not something the company has made up – 3.5-way speakers aren't common, but there's a history of great, hefty, floorstanding speakers with hidden bass drivers.

The drive units are mounted on a rigid anodized aluminum baffle and rear plate, and the speakers are available in two finishes: black or gloss white.

As Conrad Mas explains: "The EVO TWO was developed in response to customer feedback requesting a speaker with great presence and low-end articulation, whilst maintaining the clarity and openness characteristic of the EVO series."

The EVO TWO will be available through authorized dealers from September 2025 and the price is £27,995 / €34,995 / $38,995 (about AU$57,589). I'm not sure it'll crash our list of the best stereo speakers at that price, but I'd love to find out with a nice long listening session myself…