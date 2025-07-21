Monitor Audio launches new Bronze Series 7G speaker range

New drivers and tweeters plus a new crossover design

Hi-fi, home theater and a new wall-mounted speaker option

Monitor Audio has unveiled the seventh generation of its highly acclaimed Bronze Series speakers, and in addition to improving each model it's added a brand new wall-mounted speaker too.

There are five different speakers in the range: the Bronze 300 7G floorstanders, the Bronze 50 7G bookshelf speakers, the Bronze AMS 7G Dolby Atmos speakers, the Bronze Center 7G and the new Bronze On-Wall speaker.

Previous generations of the Bronze Series attracted rave reviews, so for example when we reviewed the Bronze BX5 way back in 2011 we praised its "fast, engaging sound": it was an "engaging and entertaining performer". And now the latest generation promises a significant audio upgrade.

There's a brand new wall-mounted speaker, a first for the Bronze Series (Image credit: Monitor Audio)

Monitor Audio Bronze Series 7G: what's new and what they cost

Monitor Audio says that everything from the drivers and crossovers to the cabinets has been improved in this new generation. There are new ceramic-coated aluminum magnesium C-CAM bass and bass/mid drivers and a new C-CAM gold dome tweeter, a new crossover design, and a mix of real wood and plywood front baffles for strength and rigidity.

There are no subwoofers in the range, but the Bronze Series were developed alongside and tuned together with Monitor's 10, 12 and 15-inch subwoofers, the W10, W12 and W15.

There are three finishes available across the range: satin black, white and walnut – although there's not a matching Vestra for the walnut option, as those subs only currently come in a choice of black or white.

The new Monitor Audio Series 7G is available now and the prices are below.

Bronze 300 7G: £1,000 / €1,250 / $1,400 (about AU$2,065 ) per pair

Bronze 50 7G: £500 / €600 / $700 (about AU$1,032) per pair

Bronze Centre 7G: £400 / €500 / $550 (about AU$825) per piece

Bronze On-Wall 7G: £300 / €350 / $400 (about AU$619) per piece

Bronze AMS 7G: £450 / €575 / $625 (about AU$929) per pair