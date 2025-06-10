JBL announces its new range of Dolby Atmos soundbars, including a flagship system to rival Samsung and Sonos

JBL reveals its new range of Dolby Atmos soundbars, the Bar MK2 series

It's headlined by the flagship JBL BAR1300MK2, an 11.1.4 channel soundbar

Four other soundbars also feature in the range

JBL has revealed its new range of Dolby Atmos soundbars, the Bar MK2 series.

The range is headlined by the flagship JBL Bar1300MK2 – successor to the JBL Bar 1300X, one of the best soundbars we've tested in recent years – an 11.1.4 channel soundbar with a dual eight-inch compact sub and detachable rear wireless speakers with Bluetooth functionality, totaling a whopping 2,470W max power output.

The other soundbars in the range include the JBL Bar1000MK2, JBL Bar 700MK2, JBL Bar 500MK2 and JBL Bar 300MK2.

Check out the grid below for each soundbar's channel configuration, power output and subwoofer and rear speaker inclusion:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Soundbar Channel configuration Total Power output Subwoofer/rear speakers JBL Bar 1300MK2 11.1.4 2,470W Dual 8" compact subwoofer / 2 detachable wireless rear speakers with Bluetooth functionality JBL Bar 1000MK2 7.1.4 960W 10" subwoofer/ 2 detachable wireless speakers JBL Bar 700MK2 7.1 780W 10" subwoofer / 2 detachable wireless speakers JBL Bar 500MK2 5.1 750W 10" subwoofer / no extra speakers JBL Bar 300MK2 5.0 450W No subwoofer or extra speakers

The JBL Bar range is set to launch first in June 2025 with the Bar 1000MK2, Bar 700Mk2, Bar 500MK2 and Bar 300MK2 released during this time and the flagship JBL Bar 1300MK2 set to launch later in the year in October 2025.

Pricing for the JBL Bar range is as follows – we don't yet have pricing for countries outside the US:

JBL Bar 1300MK2: $1,699.95

JBL Bar 1000MK2: $1,199

JBL Bar 700MK2: $899

JBL Bar 500MK2: $649

JBL Bar 300MK2: $449

JBL Bar range: Features

The JBL Bar 1000MK2 will also feature detachable wireless speakers (Image credit: JBL)

Every soundbar in JBL's Bar MK2 range will come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Roon Ready features. All but the Bar 300MK2 will support Amazon Music HD, although the Bar 300MK2 will support Samsung's SmartThings.

Every soundbar in the range will also support Dolby Atmos in some manner, with the flagship Bar 1300MK2 and Bar 1000MK2 supporting true Dolby Atmos, while the three step-down models will support virtual Dolby Atmos.

It's also worth noting that only the Bar 1300MK2 and Bar 1000MK2 will support DTS:X at launch. The other three will receive DTS: Virtual X later in the year via an update.

As for other technologies, all soundbars will support JBL's MultiBeam 3.0 tech, which is said to create an immersive, surround sound experience from a single soundbar. They will all support PureVoice 2.0 for enhanced dialogue and speech.

All of the soundbars are also compatible with the JBL One Platform, compatible with the JBL One app, for streaming of hi-res and spatial audio from compatible music services.

Putting flagship Dolby Atmos soundbars on notice?

The Samsung HW-Q990D (pictured) is one of our top picks for Dolby Atmos soundbars, but how will the JBL Bar 1300MK2 fare against it and its successor, the Samsung HW-Q990F? (Image credit: Future)

We've been spoilt for choice when it comes to the best Dolby Atmos soundbars in recent months. Both the Sonos Arc Ultra and Marshall Heston 120 have proved to be excellent all-in-one soundbars for under $1,000, earning 4-out-of-5 and 5-out-of-5-stars respectively in their reviews.

Last year, the Samsung HW-Q990D cemented itself as our favorite multi-box system solution thanks to its incredible power and immersive, nuanced sound – and we're looking forward to getting our hands on its successor, the Samsung HW-Q990F, very soon.

But, could the JBL Bar 1300MK2 and Bar 1000MK2 be about to put these soundbars on notice? In terms of features, both bars are jam packed with ready-made support for streaming services (although so are their rivals) but its the Bar 1300 MK2's detachable rear speakers that make it stand out: something we loved about its predecessor, the Bar 1300X when we reviewed it. It's a handy solution to keep your speaker setup neat when not in use.

The Bar 1000MK2 may be a little pricier than the Sonos Arc Ultra and the Marshall Heston 120 ($200 more to be precise) but it has the added benefit of an included subwoofer that's likely to give it an advantage in the bass department.

The JBL Bar 1300 MK2, priced at $1,699, looks set to launch at a similar price to the Samsung HW-Q990F, which has dropped to $1,599.99 recently, but offers 2,470W of total power to the Q990F's 756W, which would actually put it more in line with the JBL Bar 1000MK2.

On paper, the JBL Bar's have all the potential of offering more power for the similar prices to a lot of rivals and if it can get the performance right, JBL could really shake up the Dolby Atmos soundbar market again.