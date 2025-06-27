I’m a resident Reviews Writer here at TechRadar, and testing flashy new soundbars has to be one of the best parts of the job. And during my time here, I’ve used some truly incredible Dolby Atmos soundbars that unleash powerful, expansive audio, in turn transforming your living room into a home cinema.

But whether you’re looking to upgrade or you're a total newbie to the world of soundbars, picking out a new model can be tricky. After all, there are so many excellent – and indeed, not so excellent – options to select from. So I’m here to narrow your search down a little, with 3 Dolby Atmos soundbars I’d recommend without reservation.

I’ve chosen a soundbar plus sub combo, an affordable all-in-one offering, and a fully fledged multi-box surround sound system, so rest assured, these picks will be well-suited to both a range of budgets and living spaces. So, without further ado, let’s dive into my top 3.

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung HW-Q800D is an absolutely incredible 5.1.2 soundbar and sub combo that envelopes your living room with powerful, spatial sound. When I reviewed this soundbar, I praised its excellent Atmos and DTS:X effects, crystal-clear dialogue replication, and fleshed-out set of features.

On that note, there's so much to sink your teeth into, from Q-Symphony, which pairs the soundbar with your Samsung TV’s inbuilt speakers for more expansive sound, through to SpaceFit Surround Pro, which optimizes audio for your room. You even get Game Mode Pro for more immersive experiences on the PS5 and other modern consoles – pretty cool!

I had the HW-Q800D set up in my apartment for the last half-year or so and absolutely loved it – the sub just ended up being overkill for my living situation, so I swapped it out for the all-in-one Marshall Heston 120.

But if you have a medium or large-sized room and don’t have to worry about neighbors down below, the HW-Q800D’s sub is going to add a real fun factor to movie nights. You’ll hear the rumble of booming bass, which is key for the ultimate home theater experience.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Best of all? You won’t even have to pay anywhere near list price for this bar anymore. Yep, it launched at $999 / £749 / AU$1,099, but I’ve already seen the Samsung HW-Q800D on sale for less than £550 in the UK. Definitely keep your eyes peeled for a sweet deal.

Read our full Samsung HW-Q800D review.

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re on a bit more of a budget, though, the Sony HT-S2000 easily earns my recommendation. It’s an all-in-one bar that supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and despite its low price, supplies awesome audio quality.

This 3.1 channel soundbar harnesses Sony’s virtual processing prowess to produce impressively immersive sound. Vertical Surround Engine helps to elevate sound effects, music and dialogue to screen level and above, while S-Force Pro Front Surround provides a virtual ‘wrap-around’ so that you’ll sense surround effects coming from the sides of your room.

Sure, you’re not going to get that ultra-imposing bass due to the lack of an external sub. But still, in the time that I spent with the HT-S2000, I found that its bass output was well above average for a budget-friendly bar, thanks to the abilities of its two internal woofers. The soundbar handles dialogue very nicely too, so you won’t have to switch subtitles on to understand what’s being said on screen.

The Sony HT-S2000 was already great value when it launched at $499 / £449 / AU$695, but now you’ll regularly find it for even less. It’s popped up for less than $300 / £300 a fair few times, which is astonishingly good for the service Sony provides you with here.

Read our full Sony HT-S2000 review.

3. JBL Bar 1300X

(Image credit: Future)

Aaaand finally... we have the JBL Bar 1300X, which I’m recommending for those in search of a ready-made surround sound system.

This 16-channel model comes with a main soundbar, detachable and rechargeable surround speakers and a sub, meaning you really will be at the center of all the action. Oh, and quick note, this model is just called the JBL Bar 1300 in the UK and comes with a slightly smaller sub.

When we tested the JBL Bar 1300X, we were wowed by its ace Atmos effects, generous helping of four HDMI ports and natural, clear presentation of music, as well as dialogue in movies. Partner that with excellent low-frequency output, fantastic build quality and plenty of wireless connectivity options, and you’re looking at something really special.

Sure, the JBL Bar 1300X was on the pricier side of things when it launched at $1,699 / £1,299 / around AU$2,570. But I’ve seen it floating around for considerably less from time to time. I even spotted it going for around the £900 mark in the UK, which is an absolute steal for one of the best soundbars around.

Read our full JBL Bar 1300X review.