Prime Day is fast-approaching, but I've encountered a deal that's so good, you won't even have to wait for Amazon's annual sale event to kick off. That's right, our overall pick for the best soundbar around, the Samsung HW-Q800D, is just £549 at John Lewis right now (was £749), meaning you're netting a huge £200 off.

I’ve tested a ton of soundbars here at TechRadar and the Samsung HW-Q800D is, without a doubt, right up there with the best soundbars I've used. This model comes with a main soundbar as well as a separate subwoofer and believe me, it packs high-powered immersive audio that will transform your movie nights.

With three-dimensional Dolby Atmos effects, rumbling bass output and tons of connectivity options, you'll be blown away by what the HW-Q800D has to offer. And at 26% off, this is truly a bargain not to be missed.

Today's best Samsung HW-Q800D deal

Samsung HW-Q800D: was £749 now £549 at John Lewis At £200 off, the Samsung HW-Q800D is wonderful value for money. I mean, it holds the title of best overall soundbar for good reason! It can unleash cinematic, spatial sound into your living room, is incredibly easy to set-up and has superb build quality. If you want to level up your current soundbar, the HW-Q800D is a top-tier option – particularly at this cut-price!

I still have the Samsung HW-Q800D soundbar as part of my own TV setup at home. (Image credit: Future)

In my Samsung HW-Q800D review, I lauded its incredibly Atmos and DTS:X effects, crystal-clear dialogue replication, and exhaustive feature-set. On that last point, there's: Q-Symphony, which enables the soundbar to partner your TV’s inbuilt speakers for a more expansive sound; SpaceFit Surround Pro, which optimizes audio for your room; and Game Mode Pro for more immersive experiences on the PS5, for instance.

I've been using the HW-Q800D myself for months and it's really taken my viewing experiences to the next level. So, if you want to grab one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars before Prime Day even kicks off, look no further than this Samsung offering.

