High-end Radeon AI Pro R9700 cards from five major brands now confirmed

The products are designed for professional AI, rendering, simulation and multi-GPU use

Further cards from MSI, XFX, Biostar, Acer and others are expected soon

The Radeon AI Pro R9700, AMD's fastest GPU to date, has gone on sale, with Asus, ASRock, Sapphire, PowerColor, and Gigabyte all unveiling their versions.

First shown at Computex 2025, the Pro R9700 is built on the RDNA 4 architecture and powered by the Navi 48 chip.

It features 32GB of GDDR6 memory, which is double the amount found in the gamer-focused Radeon RX 9070 XT that uses the same core, along with 128 AI accelerators and 4096 stream processors.

Built for professionals

The GPU is tailored for professional workloads including AI training, scientific modeling, and advanced rendering.

Asus’ version, the Turbo Radeon AI Pro R9700, has a 12V–2x6 power connector, die-cast metal shroud, and phase change thermal interface material. This configuration helps manage power and thermal load for continuous-use.

The card’s design focuses on reliability, which is crucial for enterprise systems that need to run under full load for long periods.

Gigabyte’s model also has an industrial layout, sporting all-copper cooling, composite metal thermal paste, and a blower-style turbo fan.

This card’s cooling design promotes airflow in dense workstation builds, where multiple cards are installed side by side.

Sapphire’s take is fairly close to AMD’s reference, offering the same performance and layout with four DisplayPort 2.1a outputs.

PowerColor also sticks to the blower design and has confirmed the card’s 300W TDP, Game Clock of 2350MHz, and Boost Clock up to 2920MHz.

ASRock’s version, the R9700 Creator, offers a metal shroud and vapor chamber cooling for durability and thermal control, while using the same 12V–2x6 connector as Asus, the company it was originally spun off from.

Although pricing varies slightly by vendor, most cards should cost around $1,200.

The AI Pro R9700 supports multi-GPU setups, thanks to its dual-slot blower design and PCIe 5.0 connectivity, which helps deliver faster inter-card communication.

Cards from other manufacturers, including MSI, XFX, Biostar, Acer, and Yeston should be appearing soon.