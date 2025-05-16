AMD subtly confirms reveal date for its next Radeon GPU – an ideal time to compete with Nvidia at Computex 2025

AMD's Radeon RX 9060 XT will likely be revealed on May 21 after a teaser on its X page

This will come after Nvidia's RTX 5060 launch on May 19

The Radeon RX 9060 XT is expected to go on sale in June

It's almost the week of Computex 2025, where Nvidia and AMD will be center stage with keynotes showcasing new hardware – and Team Red looks poised to outshine its rival in the budget GPU market.

AMD confirmed via a post on X that it will reveal gaming and AI plans at Computex 2025 on May 21. Notably, the image (pictured below) shows a render of a new Radeon GPU, which is more than likely the purported Radeon RX 9060 XT. Like the RX 9070 XT counterpart, Team Red also confirms it won't sell any reference cards, which means the new GPU will only be available for consumers via board partners.

There will be two variants of the RX 9060 XT, one with 8GB of VRAM and the other with 16GB; the former is rumored to have lower availability at launch, which is expected to be in June. It's been made clear that some gamers don't desire 8GB GPUs, considering their inability to handle graphically-demanding games and their performance standards at higher resolutions.

It's worth noting that Nvidia's RTX 5060 8GB GPU launch is set for May 19, which could be mentioned at its keynote on the same date. The important matter is that the RTX 5060 won't have a separate variant (at least from what we know so far), while the rival RX 9060 XT, does. It leaves Team Red in pole position to potentially overshadow Nvidia with its May 21 unveiling.

However, pricing will be the dealbreaker for both, since consumers expect each GPU to come at affordable low costs – but the trend of the market says otherwise.

Reminder! Join AMD on May 21 as we reveal what’s next in gaming, AI PCs, and more. @JackMHuynh, SVP and GM of Computing and Graphics Group, along with industry leaders and partners showcase what is built to power the next level. 📺 https://t.co/pm4j6pSYEg pic.twitter.com/94LdU29mAzMay 14, 2025

Inflation could be another blow for AMD's new Radeon GPU

Long before recent US tariffs, third-party GPUs have been set above launch price at multiple retailers, and I'm expecting this trend to continue with AMD's new Radeon GPU.

Since it won't be selling any reference cards, consumers will have to rely on retailers selling partner cards yet again – and it's safe to say that it hasn't turned out well. The Radeon RX 9070 XT was sold to gamers at its retail price, but only for a limited time, as prices suddenly increased leaving the GPU in a less appealing position (since the $599 launch price was a strong selling point).

As much as I don't want to see 8GB GPUs anymore, there's no stopping that for now with the 8GB variant. The one way I do see it being a success is if the price is at or below $200, as it may still be a competent card for budget gamers at 1080p. I'd love to be proven wrong, but I don't think we're going to see that due to retailers consistently raising prices (regardless of AMD's price point reveal at Computex 2025).

I think it's one of the worst moments that a lower-end GPU could launch without a reference card – I just hope that consumers who are looking forward to the launch have a chance to get their hands on one before inflation takes over...