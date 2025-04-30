AMD RX 9060 XT could launch on May 19 to upstage Nvidia’s RTX 5060 – but the GPU battle will really begin in June

AMD’s RX 9060 XT is rumored for a May 21 launch at Computex

The graphics card won’t go on sale until June, though, we’re told

We do know that AMD intends to launch an RX 9060 offering at some point before the end of Q2, so June would be leaving it late

AMD’s RX 9060 XT is the next in line for the RDNA 4 range, rumor has it – at least outside of Asia (I’ll come back to that point later) – and we’ve just heard a possible release date for this GPU which will sit underneath the RX 9070 models.

VideoCardz reports that Chinese tech site Benchlife has the scoop on this one, claiming that the RX 9060 XT will be launched on May 21 (apply seasoning now).

This backs up a previous nugget of speculation from the grapevine contending that AMD is shooting for a mid-May launch. And it makes sense given that Team Red has its Computex keynote on May 21, which would be an obvious time to make a revelation like this.

I should clarify that this is just the reveal of the RX 9060 XT, we’re told, and these graphics cards won’t go on sale until later – in June, in fact, according to the report. (Assuming no translation issues are clouding the air here, which is always possible when the original material is in another language, Chinese in this case).

AMD itself has only confirmed that RX 9060 models are coming in Q2 2025, so June is at the late end of that timeframe.

Analysis: A sound bet for Computex

I wouldn’t bet against a Computex launch, because AMD has even said it will “announce key products and technology advancements” in the sphere of gaming at the show (among other areas, including AI PCs too). So, it seems likely enough, then, although arguably it’s also an easy target for an educated guess, if that’s what Benchlife is engaging in here.

The date also seems well placed to fire a shot back at Nvidia, in theory. The rumored release date for the RTX 5060 is May 19, so if that turns out to be correct, then AMD is perhaps looking to steal a bit of the thunder from Nvidia’s release here with a launch just a couple of days after. (Even if going by the rumored specs, the 9060 XT is going to be more pitched at the RTX 5060 Ti, rather than the vanilla RTX 5060).

So, again, all this makes some sense, and while I certainly think we should remain cautious, I’d be inclined to give Benchlife the benefit of the doubt here.

Pricing will of course be key, and we don’t yet have rumored pricing for the RX 9060 XT. Another key question that remains to be answered is whether AMD will release the RX 9060 XT in two flavors: 16GB and 8GB. Previous buzz has indicated that this might be the case, but more recent rumors are asserting that the 8GB model could be canceled before it flies the nest (due to the reaction to the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB).

The RX 9060 XT might be the next GPU to emerge globally as a more affordable RDNA 4 graphics card, but before then, gamers in Asia will get another product – the RX 9070 GRE. Like the GRE variants before it, this might be sold in other regions eventually, but for now, it’s a China-only prospect, with AMD having confirmed a May 8 on-sale date for this GPU.